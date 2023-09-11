Yankees visit the Red Sox to start 4-game series

New York Yankees (71-72, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (73-70, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.28 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -132, Yankees +111; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox open a four-game series at home against the New York Yankees on Monday.

Boston has gone 37-35 at home and 73-70 overall. The Red Sox are 28-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 32-36 on the road and 71-72 overall. The Yankees are 40-62 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Monday’s game is the 10th time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox are up 8-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 home runs while slugging .501. Triston Casas is 12-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 25 home runs, 56 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .269 for the Yankees. Oswald Peraza is 10-for-37 with four doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .252 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .187 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Yankees: Jasson Dominguez: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.