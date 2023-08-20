Latest on Hurricane Hilary
American Airlines flight crackdown
In Maui, concerns of ‘climate gentrification’
Women’s World Cup

Yankees look to end 7-game losing streak, play the Red Sox

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boston Red Sox (65-58, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (60-63, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -119, Red Sox -101; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Luis Urias, second from right, celebrates with Pablo Reyes (19), Connor Wong (12) and Jarren Duran after they scored of Urias' grand slam in the second inning of a baseball game. against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Urias becomes first Red Sox to hit grand slams on consecutive pitches, Boston beats Yankees 8-1
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida swings at a pitch, hitting a home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Yoshida, Bello lead Red Sox over skidding Yankees, who drop sixth straight and fall two under .500
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits an RBI triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Rodriguez homers among career-best 5 hits, powers Mariners past Royals 6-4

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees aim to end their seven-game slide when they play the Boston Red Sox.

New York has a 60-63 record overall and a 35-30 record at home. The Yankees rank eighth in MLB play with 165 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Boston is 65-58 overall and 30-30 on the road. The Red Sox are 52-28 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Red Sox are ahead 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .280 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-31 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has 26 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 10-for-34 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Billy McKinney: day-to-day (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Triston Casas: day-to-day (tooth), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.