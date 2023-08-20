Yankees look to end 7-game losing streak, play the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (65-58, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (60-63, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -119, Red Sox -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees aim to end their seven-game slide when they play the Boston Red Sox.

New York has a 60-63 record overall and a 35-30 record at home. The Yankees rank eighth in MLB play with 165 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Boston is 65-58 overall and 30-30 on the road. The Red Sox are 52-28 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Red Sox are ahead 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 24 home runs and 48 RBI while hitting .280 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-31 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has 26 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 10-for-34 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .224 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Billy McKinney: day-to-day (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Triston Casas: day-to-day (tooth), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.