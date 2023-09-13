Yankees aim to keep win streak alive against the Red Sox

New York Yankees (73-72, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (73-72, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (9-8, 4.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (4-9, 5.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -131, Yankees +110; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 37-37 record at home and a 73-72 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in MLB play.

New York has a 73-72 record overall and a 34-36 record in road games. The Yankees have hit 203 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Red Sox hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 34 doubles and 30 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 11-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with 31 home runs while slugging .587. Jasson Dominguez is 8-for-31 with four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 7-3, .191 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Kenley Jansen: day-to-day (fatigue/illness), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.