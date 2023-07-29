This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Red Sox take 5-game win streak into matchup with the Giants

By The Associated Press
 
Boston Red Sox (56-47, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-48, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: James Paxton (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -139, Red Sox +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will attempt to continue a five-game win streak with a victory over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 28-23 at home and 56-48 overall. The Giants have a 23-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston has gone 26-24 on the road and 56-47 overall. The Red Sox have a 45-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 RBI for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 7-for-25 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 47 extra base hits (22 doubles and 25 home runs). Triston Casas is 14-for-28 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .187 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.