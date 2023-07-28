Red Sox look to continue win streak, play the Giants

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Red Sox look to continue win streak, play the Giants

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boston Red Sox (55-47, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-47, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (4-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (8-8, 3.68 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -149, Red Sox +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Other news
Boston Red Sox's Triston Casas, right, is congratulated by Alex Verdugo after Casas' home run against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Triston Casas homers, hits RBI double to lead Red Sox past Giants 3-2 for fifth straight win
Boston Red Sox's Adam Duvall celebrates as he returns to the dugout after scoring on his home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox beat the major league-leading Braves 5-3 for 2-game sweep
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Kiké Hernández takes his stance during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Slumping Kiké Hernández seeks to revive his career with platoon role in return to the Dodgers

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will attempt to keep a four-game win streak intact when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 28-22 record at home and a 56-47 record overall. The Giants are 30-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Boston has a 55-47 record overall and a 25-24 record on the road. The Red Sox have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .333.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMonte Wade Jr has nine home runs, 59 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .269 for the Giants. Wilmer Flores is 12-for-31 with four doubles, five home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Justin Turner has 24 doubles and 16 home runs for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 14-for-40 with two doubles, five home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .185 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Cole Waites: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.