Red Sox aim to keep win streak alive against the Rays

Boston Red Sox (72-66, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-55, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (6-7, 3.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (13-8, 3.40 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -162, Red Sox +138; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox are looking to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 83-55 overall and 45-24 in home games. The Rays have a 44-12 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Boston is 36-33 in road games and 72-66 overall. The Red Sox have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .330.

Tuesday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Rays are ahead 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 20 doubles and 27 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 13-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 60 extra base hits (31 doubles and 29 home runs). Adam Duvall is 12-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .251 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: day-to-day (groin), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (hamstring), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.