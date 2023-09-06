Rays and Red Sox meet in series rubber match

Boston Red Sox (72-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (84-55, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 145 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (7-5, 3.17 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -165, Red Sox +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Tampa Bay has a 46-24 record in home games and an 84-55 record overall. The Rays have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .331.

Boston has a 72-67 record overall and a 36-34 record in road games. The Red Sox have a 59-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the 11th time this season. The Rays are ahead 8-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .322 batting average, and has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 67 RBI. Brandon Lowe is 13-for-37 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Justin Turner has 27 doubles and 22 home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 14-for-32 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .240 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: day-to-day (groin), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (hamstring), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.