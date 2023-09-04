Rays host the Red Sox to begin 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (71-66, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-54, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (10-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rays: Aaron Civale (7-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -142, Red Sox +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays start a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Tampa Bay is 83-54 overall and 45-23 at home. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.81.

Boston has a 35-33 record on the road and a 71-66 record overall. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .264.

The teams match up Monday for the ninth time this season. The Rays are ahead 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 20 doubles and 27 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 13-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 29 home runs while slugging .506. Adam Duvall is 13-for-36 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .287 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (hamstring), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.