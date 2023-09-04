Metallica postpones concert
Alabama riverfront brawl pleas
Burning Man flooding
Corgi parade
Russia-Ukraine war

Rays host the Red Sox to begin 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boston Red Sox (71-66, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (83-54, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (10-8, 3.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Rays: Aaron Civale (7-3, 2.64 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -142, Red Sox +120; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher James McArthur throws to a Boston Red Sox batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Sale dominates, Yoshida’s three run homer lifts Red Sox over Royals 7-3
Boston Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida grounds out but gets an RBI against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Triston Casas’ homer, Alex Verdugo’s 3 hits lead the Red Sox to a 9-5 win over the Royals
Kansas City Royals' Nick Loftin smiles after an RBI double, his first hit in the majors, during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Jordan Lyles dominant as Royals crush Red Sox 13-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays start a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Tampa Bay is 83-54 overall and 45-23 at home. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.81.

Boston has a 35-33 record on the road and a 71-66 record overall. The Red Sox have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .264.

The teams match up Monday for the ninth time this season. The Rays are ahead 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes has 20 doubles and 27 home runs for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 13-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 29 home runs while slugging .506. Adam Duvall is 13-for-36 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .257 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .287 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Alex Verdugo: day-to-day (hamstring), Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jarren Duran: 10-Day IL (toe), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.