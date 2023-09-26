Nagorno-Karabakh
Red Sox begin 2-game series with the Rays

By The Associated Press
 
Tampa Bay Rays (95-62, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-80, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (15-8, 3.44 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 182 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (5-9, 4.92 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -131, Red Sox +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays to open a two-game series.

Boston has a 39-40 record in home games and a 76-80 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

Tampa Bay has gone 42-34 in road games and 95-62 overall. The Rays have the fourth-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.83.

The matchup Tuesday is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Rays hold a 9-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 34 doubles, 33 home runs and 98 RBI for the Red Sox. Adam Duvall is 5-for-32 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 35 doubles and 21 home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 13-for-31 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .221 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rays: 5-5, .252 batting average, 4.49 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (calf), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (knee), Calvin Faucher: 60-Day IL (biceps), Randy Arozarena: day-to-day (quadricep), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (hand), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.