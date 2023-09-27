Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox following 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (96-62, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (76-81, fifth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (9-7, 3.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (12-10, 4.11 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -124, Red Sox +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Boston Red Sox after Manuel Margot had four hits against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Boston has a 76-81 record overall and a 39-41 record in home games. The Red Sox are 61-14 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay is 43-34 on the road and 96-62 overall. Rays hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Wednesday is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Rays have a 10-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masataka Yoshida has 32 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 71 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 7-for-34 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .328 batting average, and has 35 doubles, 21 home runs, 64 walks and 76 RBI. Margot is 14-for-38 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.63 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rays: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Reese McGuire: day-to-day (thumb), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (calf), Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (hamstring), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (knee), Calvin Faucher: 60-Day IL (biceps), Randy Arozarena: day-to-day (quadricep), Luke Raley: 10-Day IL (hand), Greg Jones: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hand), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.