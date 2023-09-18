Dallas Cowboys
Red Sox bring road losing streak into matchup with the Rangers

By The Associated Press
 
Boston Red Sox (74-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (82-67, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (6-7, 4.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (9-11, 3.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -162, Red Sox +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox will aim to stop their five-game road skid in a matchup against the Texas Rangers.

Texas is 45-30 in home games and 82-67 overall. The Rangers rank fourth in the AL with 209 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Boston has a 36-38 record in road games and a 74-76 record overall. The Red Sox have a 58-19 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Masataka Yoshida has 29 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 13-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .240 batting average, 4.73 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Adolis Garcia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), Kenley Jansen: 7-Day IL (covid-19), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.