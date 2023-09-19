Rangers look to end 4-game slide, play the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (75-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (82-68, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (5-9, 4.94 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 2.96 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -153, Red Sox +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head into a matchup with the Boston Red Sox as losers of four straight games.

Texas is 82-68 overall and 45-31 in home games. The Rangers have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.31.

Boston has a 75-76 record overall and a 37-38 record in road games. Red Sox hitters have a collective .432 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Red Sox are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien has 37 doubles, four triples and 25 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 12-for-41 with six doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 34 doubles and 33 home runs for the Red Sox. Wilyer Abreu is 13-for-27 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .251 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Ian Kennedy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (triceps ), Brad Miller: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), Kenley Jansen: 7-Day IL (covid-19), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

