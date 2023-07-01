Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays meet in game 2 of series

Boston Red Sox (41-42, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-38, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (7-2, 3.75 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -158, Red Sox +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has a 23-16 record at home and a 45-38 record overall. The Blue Jays have gone 17-8 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston has a 20-21 record in road games and a 41-42 record overall. The Red Sox have a 32-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Red Sox lead the season series 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 14 home runs while slugging .497. George Springer is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples and five home runs for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 12-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Pablo Reyes: 10-Day IL (abdominal), John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.