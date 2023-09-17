Red Sox look to break 3-game skid, take on the Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox (74-75, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (82-67, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.56 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 160 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (3-3, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -141, Red Sox +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox, on a three-game losing streak, play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has an 82-67 record overall and a 40-34 record at home. The Blue Jays are 37-14 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Boston is 36-37 in road games and 74-75 overall. The Red Sox have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .433.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 52 extra base hits (28 doubles and 24 home runs). George Springer is 7-for-39 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has 29 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 68 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 12-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .199 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .232 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (shouder), Kenley Jansen: 7-Day IL (covid-19), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.