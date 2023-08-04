Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Red Sox host the Blue Jays, try to extend home win streak

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (57-51, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (2-8, 5.87 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Red Sox: James Paxton (6-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Red Sox -157, Blue Jays +133; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Toronto Blue Jays aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Boston has a 30-23 record at home and a 57-51 record overall. The Red Sox have a 46-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Toronto has gone 30-26 on the road and 60-50 overall. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.83 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

Friday’s game is the eighth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox have a 7-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 23 doubles, 25 home runs and 76 RBI while hitting .261 for the Red Sox. Triston Casas is 13-for-34 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Whit Merrifield leads the Blue Jays with a .299 batting average, and has 19 doubles, nine home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBI. Alejandro Kirk is 14-for-32 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (heel), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Blue Jays: Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.