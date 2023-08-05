Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox play in game 2 of series

Toronto Blue Jays (61-50, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (57-52, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston has a 30-24 record at home and a 57-52 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .263, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Toronto has gone 31-26 on the road and 61-50 overall. The Blue Jays have a 46-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Red Sox are up 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 25 home runs while slugging .508. Justin Turner is 10-for-39 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Whit Merrifield leads the Blue Jays with a .300 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 51 RBI. Alejandro Kirk is 12-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (heel), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Blue Jays: Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.