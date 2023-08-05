FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (61-50, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (57-52, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0); Red Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho, right, celebrates his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox with George Springer during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Schneider homers in first MLB at-bat to help Blue Jays beat Red Sox 7-3
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez breaks his bat on an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox to score Tom Murphy during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Rodríguez drives in go-ahead run and steals home to lead Mariners past Red Sox 6-3
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo points to the bullpen as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Alex Verdugo, Reese McGuire homer as Red Sox top Mariners 6-4 to snap 3-game losing streak

Boston has a 30-24 record at home and a 57-52 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .263, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Toronto has gone 31-26 on the road and 61-50 overall. The Blue Jays have a 46-9 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Red Sox are up 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads Boston with 25 home runs while slugging .508. Justin Turner is 10-for-39 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Whit Merrifield leads the Blue Jays with a .300 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 51 RBI. Alejandro Kirk is 12-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Justin Turner: day-to-day (heel), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (elbow), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

Blue Jays: Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.