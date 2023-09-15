UAW strike
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee latest
Vikings vs. Eagles
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom

Blue Jays host the Red Sox on 4-game home skid

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boston Red Sox (74-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (80-67, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (12-8, 3.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-10, 3.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -136, Red Sox +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Other news
FILE - Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona gestures from the dugout during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, July 19, 2023. "Terry Francona, his communication skills are off the charts and I think that's why he's been in the game and been successful for so long," Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash said. "From Joe Girardi, John Gibbons, Carlos Tosca, everybody, that's kind of a common theme." (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Managers at different career stages strive to be honest with players when it comes to decisions
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits a grand slam next to Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire during the second inning during the second game of a baseball doubleheader in Boston, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Aaron Judge hits grand slam to help Yankees beat Red Sox 8-5 for doubleheader split
FILE - Boston Red Sox baseball executive Chaim Bloom is shown before a baseball game between the Red Sox and New York Yankees Friday, June 16, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. The Red Sox fired Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom on Thursday, Sept. 14, as the team stumbled toward a third last-place finish in four seasons. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
The Red Sox have fired Chaim Bloom as they stumble toward a third last-place finish in 4 seasons

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox looking to end a four-game home losing streak.

Toronto is 38-34 at home and 80-67 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 61-35 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has gone 36-35 in road games and 74-73 overall. The Red Sox have a 61-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 62 RBI for the Blue Jays. Kevin Kiermaier is 10-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 31 home runs while slugging .512. Ceddanne Rafaela is 11-for-31 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .220 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Kenley Jansen: 7-Day IL (covid-19), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.