Blue Jays host the Red Sox on 4-game home skid

Boston Red Sox (74-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (80-67, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (12-8, 3.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-10, 3.63 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 160 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -136, Red Sox +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Boston Red Sox looking to end a four-game home losing streak.

Toronto is 38-34 at home and 80-67 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 61-35 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has gone 36-35 in road games and 74-73 overall. The Red Sox have a 61-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 62 RBI for the Blue Jays. Kevin Kiermaier is 10-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 31 home runs while slugging .512. Ceddanne Rafaela is 11-for-31 with two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .220 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Kenley Jansen: 7-Day IL (covid-19), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.