Red Sox take on the Blue Jays looking to break road slide

Boston Red Sox (74-74, fifth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-67, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (6-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 161 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -126, Red Sox +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to break a three-game road skid.

Toronto has an 81-67 record overall and a 39-34 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .330.

Boston has gone 36-36 on the road and 74-74 overall. The Red Sox have gone 29-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Red Sox are ahead 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .304 batting average, and has 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 23 walks and 64 RBI. Santiago Espinal is 10-for-25 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 34 doubles and 31 home runs for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela is 12-for-34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Triston Casas: day-to-day (shouler), Kenley Jansen: 7-Day IL (covid-19), James Paxton: 15-Day IL (knee), Jarren Duran: 60-Day IL (toe), Corey Kluber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (hip), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee)

