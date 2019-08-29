FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bottas birthday celebrations even sweeter with new contract

By JEROME PUGMIRE
 
Share

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Valtteri Bottas’ 30th birthday celebrations were made even better by Mercedes giving him a new contract for next year.

Mercedes gave the Finnish driver a one-year-extension, making 2020 his fourth season alongside world champion Lewis Hamilton. The relieved Bottas signed the paperwork last weekend, and then celebrated in style.

“I turned 30 yesterday (Wednesday). I didn’t have a party yesterday, but the day before I had one. It was a good one,” Bottas said Thursday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix. “I knew by then everything was done, so it was actually nice to celebrate with close people.”

Since joining as a sudden replacement for Nico Rosberg, who retired days after winning the 2016 title, Bottas has had mixed fortunes.

Other news
FILE - American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport on March 31, 2020, in Imperial, Pa. American Airlines and the union for its pilots announced Thursday, July 28, 2023, that they have agreed on a new contract, which will now go to a ratification vote. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
American Airlines has a tentative contract deal with its pilots. Southwest is still negotiating
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart

He won three races in 2017, but none last year. He started this season strongly, winning two of the first four races and even leading the championship ahead of Hamilton.

But he has not won any of the past eight races, prompting speculation before the mid-season summer break that he could be replaced by Frenchman Esteban Ocon next year.

Bottas, who has secured 10 pole positions with Mercedes, is second in the world championships but is a distant 62 points behind Hamilton and only seven ahead of third-place Max Verstappen.

Still, Bottas believes he can win the world title next year.

“My overall target is to become Formula One world champion,” he said. “My goal for the second half (of this season) is to be as strong as I ever can. I know what I can do if I there. How we get there is the tricky part of our sport.”

Mercedes head of motorsport Toto Wolff said Bottas’ impressive performances in the early races this year, and his exemplary relationship with Hamilton, proved the deciding factors in him earning a new deal.

Still, the decision may come as a surprise to Ocon, tipped by some observers to get the Mercedes seat after Wolff publicly said last month that Bottas needed to do better.

Bottas crashed out of the German GP at Hockenheim when chasing a podium finish, unable to get past the considerably slower Racing Point car of Lance Stroll. He then finished only eighth at the Hungarian GP — although he was perhaps unfairly nudged out of position by Hamilton as they challenged for track position at the start.

So Bottas knew he needed options in case Mercedes chose Ocon.

“It was very openly spoken about the situation between me and Esteban ... For sure I was thinking about other options just in case,” Bottas said. “You never want to be left between two chairs in this sport, so I was beginning to make a plan for something else (and) then things started to go the right way. I don’t need to worry now.”

Bottas would not reveal which teams he spoke to.

“It’s very private, all the conversations. I wouldn’t ever say the name of a team or a person I’ve been talking to, because I want to keep their trust — and they can trust me,” he said. “I was waiting first for Mercedes to decide, (when) still knowing other teams could be possible if for some reason we didn’t continue. But it turned out good.”

As it did for Ocon, who will be back in F1 next year with Renault after sitting out this season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports