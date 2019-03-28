FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bottas under pressure to show he can beat Hamilton again

By JEROME PUGMIRE
 
Share

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — After facing criticism for not winning a race last season, Valtteri Bottas has to deal with a different kind of pressure at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The expectation level has shot up following Bottas’ impressive win at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix two weeks ago, which showed he could be a serious rival for Mercedes teammate and defending F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

In Melbourne, Hamilton started from pole position, but Bottas zoomed past the five-time world champion and then controlled the race with aplomb. He even picked a bonus point for setting the fastest lap.

The Finnish driver had vowed to come back stronger this year after flopping for much of 2018. He worked out intensively back in his native Finland during the offseason and even grew a beard to show he means business.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

His confident victory in Australia convinced observers that Bottas is a much more motivated driver now, something he firmly agrees with.

“I can truly say something in my mindset has changed,” Bottas said Thursday at a news conference ahead of the Bahrain GP. “The preparation over the winter and just the way I feel and think about things changed. It’s quite difficult to explain in detail, but I feel different.”

But Hamilton has not noticed, except for the obvious change.

“He’s the same guy he was last year. There’s no difference for me except he has a beard,” Hamilton said. “I’ve never thought he was a weak person, anyway, I’ve always seen him as a strong character.”

Hamilton has won four of the past five F1 titles driving for Mercedes, missing out in 2016 when he finished second to teammate Nico Rosberg. But he insisted that the loss in Australia — and the prospect of another strong in-house challenge — doesn’t faze him.

“Not really. It doesn’t really change a thing. We move on,” Hamilton said Thursday at the Mercedes motorhome. “It was a great race from him and I look forward to seeing more from him.”

He also expects Ferrari to bounce back after a disappointing race in Melbourne, where Vettel finished fourth and Ferrari newcomer Charles Leclerc was fifth. Both were around one minute behind Mercedes, which was an alarmingly uncompetitive performance considering how slick Ferrari had looked in pre-season testing in Spain.

“We expected more. On my side I made quite a lot of mistakes in qualifying,” Leclerc said. “We expect to be more competitive here (in Bahrain).”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff thinks Ferrari will do better on a track which encourages overtaking.

“We’ve seen the potential of Ferrari’s package in Barcelona, so we expect them to come back strong,” Wolff said. “After the Barcelona test, we felt that we were the challengers. Whatever the Melbourne result says, our mindset hasn’t changed.”

DESERT RACING

Bahrain’s 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) track sits in the middle of the desert, on a former camel farm. Although desert winds sometimes sweep sand onto the circuit, it quickly dissipates and causes little disruption. Temperatures can hit nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the afternoon, but the circuit is considerably cooler when the race starts at 6 p.m. local time. Qualifying is also at that time, but two of the three practice sessions are in the searing afternoon sun and less reflective of how cars are managed for the race itself. Running cars in normal race set-up during afternoon practice is pointless, since it would lead to severe damage from overheating to the electrics, gearbox and engine.

___

More AP F1 coverage: https://apnews.com/FormulaOne and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports