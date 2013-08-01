Bouncer sentenced over Tindallgate footage

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand nightclub bouncer has been sentenced to home detention and community service for misusing security camera footage of England rugby captain Mike Tindall socializing with a female friend during the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Jonathan Dixon was found by a jury to have illegally taken the footage of Tindall — who is married to Zara Phillips, a granddaughter of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth — drinking with a former girlfriend in a Queenstown bar. He posted the footage on-line, sparking a tabloid scandal which helped destabilize the England team’s World Cup campaign.

Dixon was charged with accessing a computer and obtaining property without the right to do so and was found guilty in April. He was sentenced Friday to four months of community detention and 300 hours of community work.