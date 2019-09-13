U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Braun homers, Brewers beat Marlins 3-2 for 7th straight win

 
MIAMI (AP) — Ryan Braun honored injured teammate Christian Yelich the past two days by wearing his No. 22 jersey underneath his own.

Braun then put on a Yelich-like performance Thursday, hitting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 to complete a four-game sweep that extended their winning streak to seven.

“I threw up the double deuces for him,” Braun said of his message to Yelich as he crossed home plate. “He texted me, “It’s about time you hit a homer.’ Forty-fifth homer hit in this jersey this year.”

Milwaukee matched its longest winning streak of the season to remain tied with the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card. At 78-68, the Brewers are 10 games over .500 for the first time since mid-June.

“What’s within our picture is keep playing well,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “The other stuff doesn’t matter right now. Keep playing like the past week, we’re going to put ourselves in a good spot.”

Yelich broke his right kneecap on a foul ball Tuesday night. Before the game, the Brewers said the reigning NL MVP won’t need surgery, but is done for the year.

Yelich hit .329 with 44 homers and 97 RBIs this season and also stole 30 bases. He was leading the majors in slugging percentage and OPS when he was hurt.

Braun, bothered by a bad back for much of the season, broke a 1-all tie in the third with a two-run homer off Caleb Smith (8-10).

It was Braun’s 19th home run this season and the first of his career at Marlins Park.

“I didn’t know that, but they are all big at this time of year,” Braun said. “The team is playing so well. So many guys contributing.”

Gio González and four relievers retired Miami’s final 18 batters after Lewis Brinson’s RBI single in the fourth.

González allowed two runs and seven hits in four innings. He is 0-2 in 12 starts since beating Philadelphia on May 15.

Freddy Peralta (6-3) struck out three in two innings, and Josh Hader fanned two batters for his 31st save in 37 chances.

Miami went 1-6 on its homestand, dropped to an NL-worst 51-95 and is headed to its first 100-loss season since 2013.

Smith (8-10) gave up three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

“I thought I got better as the game went on,” Smith said. “I’ve just got to be better early.”

Mike Moustakas’ sacrifice fly in the first was offset by Miguel Rojas’ RBI single in the bottom half.

BULLPEN’S CONTRIBUTION

The Brewers’ blueprint for bullpen use played out perfectly. Counsell didn’t need to call for a reliever in the middle of an inning. Ray Black, Drew Pomeranz, Peralta and Hader started and finished their innings. The relievers fanned 10.

“They all did an outstanding job,” Counsell said. “If we can get them the right rest, we can get swing and miss stuff from them. Great day for the pen.”

GONZALEZ SURE

Gonzalez got his first hit of the season and scored ahead of Braun’s homer. The Marlins unsuccessfully appealed that the Brewers pitcher failed to touch second base on Braun’s home run trot.

“I know I haven’t been on the bases but I’m 100 percent sure I touched that bag,” Gonzalez said. “It was a backhanded slap is how I felt. But it’s OK. I can smile about it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (left oblique strain) showed no ill effects from throwing to batters in a simulated game Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (6-5, 3.59) is to start Friday’s series opener at St. Louis against the NL Central leaders.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (5-12, 4.04) starts Friday at San Francisco, coming off a shutout against Kansas City.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

This story corrects first name to Adrian Houser in Up Next.