Braves break NL scoring record in 29-9 romp over Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Duvall drove in nine runs with three homers, including a grand slam, and the Atlanta Braves set a National League scoring record while obliterating their franchise mark in a 29-9 romp over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Atlanta broke loose for 11 runs in the second inning and nearly matched the modern scoring mark since 1900, set by the Texas Rangers in a 30-3 rout of Baltimore in 2007.

The Braves had 23 hits, including seven homers, to score the most runs in their history in Boston, Milwaukee and Atlanta. They topped their old record by six runs.

The outburst came a day after the Braves were shut out by the Marlins on four hits. Freddie Freeman drove in six runs with three hits, including a two-run homer.

Duvall hit one of the team’s three homers during an 11-run second inning, knocking Pablo López (3-4) out of the game. Duvall hit another homer, his 12th, in a six-run fifth and added the slam in the seventh off Josh Smith.

Grant Dayton (2-0) won in relief.

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Deivi García earned his first major league win, Gleyber Torres drove in four runs and the New York Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-2 on Wednesday night.

The Yankees had lost 15 of 20 and fallen to the edge of the expanded playoff field. General manager Brian Cashman had made a rare road trip to talk to the team before Tuesday night’s loss.

Torres and DJ LeMahieu homered to back García (1-1). In his third career start, the 21-year-old righty gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Zack Britton worked the eighth and Aroldis Chapman struck out all three batters in the ninth.

Derek Fisher hit a two-run homer in the second inning for Toronto, which had its three-game winning streak halted. Ross Stripling (3-3) took the loss.

PADRES 5, ROCKIES 3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Davies won his career-best fifth consecutive start and Mitch Moreland hit his first homer for the Padres as San Diego beat Colorado.

Davies (7-2) was fantastic after allowing a run in the first. He tied a season high with eight strikeouts, plowing through the Rockies with his changeup and splitter. He gave up three runs and five hits with two walks over six innings as the Padres won their fourth straight game.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched the ninth for his ninth save.

Antonio Senzatela (3-2) took the loss.

METS 7, ORIOLES 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hit his second dramatic homer in a week Wednesday night, when his shot to center field leading off the eighth inning lifted the Mets to a win over the Orioles.

Alonso hit a walk-off, two-run homer to give the Mets a 9-7, 10-inning win over the New York Yankees last Thursday in the first game the Mets played following the death of franchise icon Tom Seaver.

On Wednesday, the Mets snapped a two-game skid by coming back from deficits of 5-1 and 6-3. Jeff McNeil, who had an RBI single in the second, homered for the fourth straight game when he launched a two-run shot in the fourth.

Andres Gimenez homered in the bottom of the inning to tie the score before Alonso, who had two singles in his first three at-bats, homered off Hunter Harvey (0-1).

Jeurys Familia (2-0) threw the eighth inning and Edwin Diaz earned his third save.

WHITE SOX 8, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — James McCann went deep twice for the first multi-homer game of his seven-year career as the White Sox rolled past the Pirates.

McCann’s fourth home run of the season landed in the grass beyond the center-field wall leading off the third. He took JT Brubaker (1-1) deep again in the sixth, a long two-run shot that landed beyond the tarps that cover the first section of bleachers. McCann’s teammates whooped as he rounded the bases, the first time in 590 career games he’s trotted home twice after knocking it over the fence.

Chicago rookie Dane Dunning (1-0) pitched into the seventh to earn his first career victory. Dunning allowed just three hits in six-plus shutout innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Pittsburgh Pirates spent the day honoring Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente. The organization participated in acts of community service. The players all wore Clemente’s iconic No. 21, the first time a Pirates donned that number since Clemente’s death 48 years ago. There was an extended pregame introduction featuring members of the Clemente family, a nod to a player who was both an icon on and off the field.

ROYALS 3, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Danny Duffy pitched four-hit ball into the sixth inning and snapped a winless streak of nearly six years in Cleveland as the Royals beat the Indians.

Adalberto Mondesi had an RBI single in the sixth and Edward Olivares and Nicky Lopez drove in runs in the ninth, giving the Royals their second straight victory after starting September with seven losses.

Duffy (3-3) struck out four and walked four over 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time at Cleveland in eight starts since Sept. 22, 2014. The left-hander was 0-6 at Progressive Field during that span.

Jesse Hahn, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland completed a six-hitter as the Indians left 10 runners on base. It was Holland’s third save in three chances.

Carlos Carrasco (2-4) took the loss.

BREWERS 19, TIGERS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Corbin Burnes allowed one hit in seven innings in another outstanding performance, and the Brewers slugged their way to their highest run total in over a decade, beating the Tigers.

Jedd Gyorko homered twice, and Jacob Nottingham, Ryan Braun and Tyrone Taylor also went deep for the Brewers. Milwaukee hit eight doubles in the game, setting a franchise record with 13 extra-base hits.

Burnes (3-0) struck out 11 in his third straight start without an earned run.

It was the most runs for the Brewers since they scored 20 at Pittsburgh on April 22, 2010. Milwaukee, which entered the day 2 1/2 games out of a postseason spot, snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matthew Boyd (1-6) allowed seven runs and eight hits in three-plus innings.

REDS 3, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Trevor Bauer tossed three-hit ball into the eighth inning to outpitch Cubs ace Yu Darvish and lift the Reds.

Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer in the first inning as Darvish’s seven-start winning streak was snapped.

Bauer (4-3) struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings while tying his season high with 112 pitches. The right-hander had dropped his three previous starts, including a 3-0 loss to the Cubs and Darvish on Aug. 29 in Cincinnati.

Darvish (7-2) allowed three runs and two hits in six innings, walking three and striking out nine. All the runs and both hits came in the first inning.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa matched a career high with four hits, Nick Solak drove in a pair of runs and the Rangers have won consecutive games for only the third time this season, beating the Angels.

The Rangers had lost six in row, and 18 of 21, before winning the series opener Tuesday. They also ended a stretch of seven consecutive series losses by taking the first two games in the three-game set.

John King (1-0), the third of seven Texas pitchers, gave up an unearned run over his two innings for his first major league win. The left-hander took over after Jesse Chavez retired the only two batters he faced after coming on with the bases loaded in the third after rookie starter Kyle Cody had issued three consecutive one-out walks.

Matt Thaiss homered for the Angels, a solo shot in the seventh. They had arrived in Texas with season-best, five-game winning streak.

ATHLETICS 3, ASTROS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano, suspended last month for charging the Houston dugout and triggering a bench-clearing brawl, hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning that lifted the AL West-leading Athletics over the Astros.

Laureano yelled over and over as he celebrated yet another walkoff win by the A’s. They increased their division lead to 5 1/2 games over second-place Houston.

Tommy La Stella hit a tying, two-run double in the seventh before Laureano came through against Ryan Pressly (1-2). Pressly allowed Sean Murphy’s leadoff walk before hitting Tony Kemp in the foot as he pulled his bat back from a bunt attempt.

Laureano was suspended four games in August for his role in the benches-clearing fracas at the Coliseum, which began after he was hit by a pitch. Houston hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine.

Jesús Luzardo pitched a career-best seven innings for the A’s before Joakim Soria went 1-2-3 in the eighth. Liam Hendriks (3-0) got the win.

DODGERS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 4, 10 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Taylor and AJ Pollock each hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning as Los Angeles overcame a rare off night for ace Clayton Kershaw to beat Arizona.

Jake McGee (3-1) struck out two in the ninth and Taylor lined a single off Kevin Ginkel (0-2) after Corey Seager started at second base under baseball’s new extra-inning rules. Pollock made it 6-4 with a single off Hector Rondon.

Blake Treinen worked a perfect 10th for his first save in the Dodgers’ seventh straight win over Arizona, which has lost 18 of 20 overall.

Mookie Betts and Kiké Hernández each hit a solo homer for the NL West leaders.

GIANTS 10, MARINERS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer and San Francisco routed Seattle for its fifth straight win under skies turned orange by raging wildfires in Northern California.

Players took batting practice with the lights turned on at Oracle Park on a late-summer afternoon. Some ash flakes rained down on the ballpark and the smell of smoke was noticeable but not overpowering.

Tyler Anderson (2-3) pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball.

Mariners starter Nick Margevicius (1-3) struck out six his first time through the order before the Giants broke through in the third. He gave up a season-high seven runs in 4 2/3 innings.

