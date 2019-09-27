U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Braves’ Freeman returns to lineup with rested elbow

By JAKE SEINER
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman says his rested right elbow is good to go, and he expects it to be that way through the postseason.

Freeman was set to bat third and play first base for the Atlanta Braves on Friday night against the New York Mets after staying home this week to get treatment on his sore elbow.

The four-time All-Star did not travel with Atlanta for a two-game series at Kansas City and hadn’t played since Sunday. The elbow has bothered Freeman for about two months, and he said he could not straighten his right arm before taking the time off.

“I feel really good,” the 30-year-old Freeman said. “I can straighten my arm with no problem. I’m very encouraged. I guess I just needed the four days off.”

Freeman, a left-handed batter and righty thrower, expected to play all three games this weekend in New York to conclude the regular season. Atlanta will host an NL Division Series opener on Thursday.

Freeman is batting .296 and has set career highs with 38 home runs and 121 RBIs. He hasn’t homered since Sept. 1.

“Now he feels like he’s good to go for about two months,” manager Brian Snitker said.

Notes: Snitker said OF Ender Inciarte will be shut down after his strained right hamstring did not respond well to running this week. Inciarte could return for the second round of the playoffs.

___

