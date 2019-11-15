U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Brazil and Mexico to play U17 World Cup final

 
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Mexico will face off Sunday in the U17 World Cup final.

Brazil advanced Thursday night with a 3-2 win over France.

France opened the scoring with Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga and Nathanaël Mbuku, but Kaio Jorge, Gabriel Veron e Lázaro put Brazil in the final.

Earlier, Mexico beat the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Youri Regeer opened the scoring for the Dutch at 74 minutes, but Efrain Álvarez tied the game a short time later.

Goalkeeper Eduardo Garcia saved three penalties to give Mexico a place in the final.

Sunday’s decider will be at the Bezerrão stadium in Brasília, same site as the semifinals.

Brazil is seeking its fourth title in the tournament, and first since 2003. It also won in 1997 and 1999.

Mexico is trying for its third U17 crown after wins in 2005 and 2011.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports