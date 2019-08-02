FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Brazil wins first Pan Am Games paddleboard gold on last wave

By LUIS ANDRES HENAO
 
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Brazil’s Lena Guimaraes risked it all on the last wave and it paid off when she won gold in paddleboard on Friday at the Pan American Games, where surfing is making its debut as a sport.

The victory was a huge feat for the Brazilian, who beat International Surfing Association world champion Candice Appleby of the United States. Puerto Rico’s Mariecarmen Rivera took bronze.

Appleby dominated most of the 5-kilometer (3-mile) distance race by zig-zagging through the main surf break at Punta Rocas beach. But she lost the heavy break shore finish when she was tumbled by a steep inside wave.

“I had a great race. I led from the start and almost to the finish but I got caught by one of those sets inside the shore break and there wasn’t much I could do about it. I’d say I got a gold medal beating, that’s for sure,” Appleby said. “But I’m grateful to take this medal for my country. Obviously, I came for the gold, but I’m going home with a smile.”

Guimaraes also beamed, her face covered in sand.

“The final was really tough. It was against Candice who was the favorite one because she’s not only a great rower but a great surfer,” she said.

In the final distance, Guimaraes said she saw a shortcut, and out of the corner of her eye she saw that Appleby and Rivera took a “more conservative” route to avoid the fall.

“I said to myself: ‘I’m going to take it. ... It’s all or nothing,” she said.

The crowd gasped when a huge wave broke in the end. But Guimaraes made it to the shore and crossed the sandy finish line.

“I didn’t even know what position I came in,” she said. “I thought Candice had arrived and I was already so happy with the silver. Then I started running. My legs hurt so much. It seemed like trekking a mountain. Then I saw that she was behind. So the boldness worked today.”

In the men’s race, American Connor Baxter won the gold medal, paddling through the main surf break three times to end in pounding shore break.

“Beyond stoked to take the gold medal and bring it back home to my friends and family,” said the Hawaii-born Baxter, who is also an ISA world gold medalist.

ISA President Fernando Aguerre said the first stand-up paddle (SUP) gold medals at the Pan Am Games marked a historic day for surfing. When Baxter crossed the finish line, Aguerre hugged him and told him that he’d remember the moment for life.

“And (Baxter) says: ‘We belong on the beach. We belong in the ISA. We’re a surfing sport,’” Aguerre told The Associated Press in an office that overlooked the ocean. “And I think this is important because, as you know, we’ve had some challenges from the (International) Canoe Federation, and this is not really canoe. This is surfing.”

