These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Wildfire summer
A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train in Moorpark, Calif., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on tracks in Southern California. Only minor injuries were reported. (Dean Musgrove /The Orange County Register via AP)
Amtrak derailment
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves
New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees perfect game
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. The outcome of past cases against defendants accused of hoarding classified documents loom as an ominous guidepost for the legal jeopardy Donald Trump could face. The former president pleaded not-guilty on Tuesday, June 13, to charges including willful retention of national defense information under the Espionage Act. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Trump’s promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions
Donald Trump’s attacks on the justice system after his indictment this week are the latest step in a now eight-year campaign by the former president and his allies against the traditions and institutions that have helped maintain American democracy.
Nicholas Riccardi
Former MMA fighter Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a break in Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami. The man who occupies Burnie's costume needed medical attention. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Conor McGregor is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an NBA Finals game in Miami
 
  2. Bus full of seniors heading to a casino in Canada collides with truck, killing 15 people
  3. A Russian ransomware gang breaches the Energy Department and other federal agencies
  4. Mass of rock slides down Swiss mountainside above evacuated village, narrowly missing settlement
Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nael by police during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to "maintain order." (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France braces for another night of violence after the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old
France is bracing for another feared eruption of urban rioting after the deadly police shooting of a suburban 17-year-old.
 
Fisherwomen and men pull in a net of fish off the coast of Chuao, Venezuela, early Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Some women are joining a family tradition of fishing and in other cases launching new careers after losing jobs during Venezuela’s economic crisis. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Venezuelan women are increasingly taking up the grueling work of fishing in the Caribbean
 
FILE - People watch the sunset as the smoke from wildfires is visible in Toronto on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Nearly every province in Canada has fires burning. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
How safe is the air? Here’s how to check and what the numbers mean
 
FILE - Children dressed as angels march during an Easter parade in Seoul, South Korea, on April 9, 2023. A new law that went into effect Wednesday, June 28, formalizes the international age-counting method as standard in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly. The country's previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
South Koreans grow younger overnight as the country changes how it counts people’s ages
 
This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for Iraqi spice-crusted grilled chicken served over warmed flatbread. (Milk Street via AP)
For barbecue season and July 4, grill a whole spiced chicken — without the seasoning sliding off
 
Trucks roll in for I-95 repairs

Trucks arrived at the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia Thursday, carrying lightweight glass nuggets for the repair. (June 15)

2:23
Trump pleads not guilty, calls charges ‘fake’

Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back. (June 14)

1:42
Grand Haven’s Pride festival attracts thousands despite its small-town conservative politics

Organizers estimate 4,000 people turned out for the first-ever Pride festival in a small Michigan city to enjoy the celebration’s drag show, dance party and vendor-filled streets. (June 14) (AP Video: Melissa Perez Winder)

1:10
Saxophonist plays on rooftops of flooded Kherson

A Ukrainian volunteer who helped shuttle civilians by boat to safety from the flooded Kherson area decided to take a break to serve up a different kind of relief: A musical one. (14 June 2023) (AP video/ Oksana Jóhannesson)

1:53
Yo-Yo launches cooking show for Black Music Month

Rap pioneer Yo-Yo is launching her own cooking show called “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” on aspireTV as a part of their Black Music Month celebration. (June 14) (AP Production: Sharon Johnson)

1:16
German Zoo unveils newborn elephant

A yet unnamed elephant cub was born in a zoo in the western German city of Cologne on Tuesday night. (14 June 2023) (AP video/ Daniel Niemann)

2:28
Hochul: Air quality is unhealthy everywhere in NY

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday urged people to remain vigilant and take precautions as the wildfire haze persisted. Hochul said it was too early to predict air quality for Monday and Tuesday, when many people will be celebrating a long weekend for Independence Day. (June 29)

1:52
Biden: Colleges not let high court have ‘last word’

President Joe Biden says he “strongly, strongly” disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the use of affirmation action in college admissions. Biden says justices unraveled “decades of precedent.” (June 29)

1:02
Fisherwomen take to the seas off Venezuela

Once relegated to cooking or cleaning at hostels, bed-and-breakfasts and diners, women in the Venezuelan coastal communities of Choroni and neighboring Chuao in Aragua state have been earning — and demanding — the respect of men. Alongside whom they now work to catch thousands of pounds of fish a day. Many of the women lost their jobs in the country’s protracted crisis which all but ended the area’s tourism and the coronavirus pandemic worsened their living conditions. (June 29) (AP Video/Matias Delacroix)

1:49
Drone battles ‘huge spike’ of California mosquitoes

Recent rains in Southern California have a led to a ‘huge spike’ in mosquitoes that are being battled by drone treatments in environmentally-sensitive areas. (June 29) (AP video: Eugene Garcia)

1:16
Virgin Galactic plane takes crew to edge of space

A team of Italian researchers reached the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane as the company prepares for monthly commercial flights. (June 29)

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
2:15
AP Explains: SCOTUS ends affirmative action

The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (June 29)

1:13
Getting Younger: South Korea changes age counting system

South Korea has adopted a new law that changes how people count their ages. The country’s previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are. (June 29)

0:52
NATO Responds to Swedish Quran burning

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he understood the emotion caused by the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden but urged for a compromise over Sweden’s accession to NATO. (June 29)

On Now
0:47
New Jersey firefighters rescued after boat goes over falls

Two firefighters involved in a rescue effort in a New Jersey river became stranded themselves when their boat went over a waterfall. A state police helicopter crew was called in to lift the pair to safety. (June 29)

1:51
Scientists hear gravitational waves in space

Scientists have observed for the first time the faint ripples caused by the motion of black holes that are gently stretching and squeezing everything in the universe.

LIVE: Virgin Galactic launches research flight to edge of space
On Now
3:22
LGBTQ+ advocates reflect on Juneteenth gatherings

Groups across the U.S. have found ways to merge Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations. Such gatherings help highlight the struggles against discrimination Black and LGBTQ+ people have faced. (June 29) (AP video by Kendra LaFleur)

1:20
UK’s Rwanda asylum scheme ‘unlawful’

The scheme, agreed between the U.K. and Rwanda more than a year ago, was a key part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats”.

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
0:27
Madonna postpones tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.” (June 29).

1:09
Cars ablaze in Paris suburb

Protesters angry after police fatally shot a 17-year-old boy set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns. (June 29)

1:00
ShowBiz Minute: Madonna, Taylor Swift, Chrissy Teigen

Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection'; Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join Film Academy; John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate. (29 June)

1:16
Muslims across Asia celebrate Eid al-Adha

Muslims across Pakistan, Indonesia and India have celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar. (June 29)

1:01
AP Top Stories June 29 A

Here’s the latest for Thursday June 29th: More smoky air heading to US and Canadian cities; Flight cancellations and delays frustrate US travelers; Unrest spreading in France; Debris from imploded submersible recovered.

Jacqueline Bisset arrives at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Premiere Party at the Academy of Motion Pictures Museum Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
1:59
Jacqueline Bisset reveals she enjoyed playing a flawed character in ‘Loren and Rose’

Actor Jacqueline Bisset talks about taking on a the role of an actor struggling with her legacy in “Loren and Rose” and reveling in the chemistry she had with her co-star Kelly Blatz. (June 29)

1:24
Texas mall shooting police body cam video released

Police released video on Wednesday of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman, quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall on May 6th. (June 29)
Students take the Ukrainian final state examination, a test after high school for those who hope to attend university, in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday June 7, 2023. Russian forces have destroyed 262 educational institutions and damaged another 3,019 in their invasion of Ukraine, according to government figures. For those who've fled to other countries, schooling is suffering in unprecedented ways, according to families, educators, experts and advocates. The effects of war and relocation combined with the challenges of studying in a new country are compounding educational setbacks for young refugees. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
War disrupts education of Ukrainian kids, even those who’ve found safety abroad
Russian forces have destroyed or damaged thousands of Ukrainian schools. But the disruption to education goes far beyond devastated buildings.
 
The Great Grift: How billions in COVID-19 relief aid was stolen or wasted
An Associated Press analysis found that fraudsters potentially stole more than $280 billion in COVID-19 relief funding; another $123 billion was wasted or misspent.
 
Adriana Veliz searches for the queen bee from the most recent group of bees rescued by the SOS Abeja Negra organization, in Xochimilco, Mexico, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. “We do these rescues because it’s a species that’s in danger of extinction,” said Velíz. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Let it bee: The women on a mission to save Mexico City’s bees
Megan Janetsky
This school reopened quickly after COVID. Kids’ reading was still behind
Heather Hollingsworth
FILE - Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, confronts Valencia fans as Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Real Madrid, at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2023. The vicious, relentless and high-profile racist insults directed at Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Junior underscore an entrenched and decades-old issue that refuses to go away in the world's most popular sport. It is a deeper societal problem that is manifested in soccer matches predominantly in Europe, but also all around the world, and has been amplified by the reach of social media. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz, File)
Racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior highlights entrenched problem in soccer
Tales Azzoni
An Indigenous girl prepares to take part in a ritual during the final and most symbolic day of the Wyra'whaw coming-of-age festival at the Ramada ritual center, in the Tenetehar Wa Tembe village, located in the Alto Rio Guama Indigenous territory in Para state, Brazil, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
An Amazon rainforest rite of passage in threatened territory
Lucas Dumphreys
As conservatives target schools, LGBTQ+ kids and students of color feel less safe
Annie Ma
Ukraine’s dam collapse is both a fast-moving disaster and a slow-moving ecological catastrophe
Illia Novikov
Airman 1st Class D'elbrah Assamoi, from Cote D'Ivoire, signs her U.S. certificate of citizenship after the Basic Military Training Coin Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, in San Antonio, April 26, 2023. The U.S. military has struggled to overcome recruiting shortfalls and as a way to address that problem, it's stepping up efforts to sign up immigrants, offering a fast track to American citizenship to those who join the armed services. The Army and the Air Force have bolstered their marketing to entice legal residents to enlist. (Vanessa R. Adame/U.S. Air Force via AP)
Join the military, become a US citizen: Uncle Sam wants you and vous and tu
Lolita C. Baldor
A syringe is seen on the ground as Lisa McFadden waits to be treated near a Baltimore City Health Department RV, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Baltimore. The Baltimore City Health Department's harm reduction program uses the RV to address the opioid crisis, which includes expanding access to medication assisted treatment by deploying a team of medical staff to neighborhoods with high rates of substance abuse and offering buprenorphine prescriptions. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
Lea Skene
People attend a church service in Nuremberg, Germany, Friday, June 9, 2023. Hundreds of German Protestants have attended a church service in Bavaria that was generated almost entirely by artificial intelligence. The service was created by ChatGPT and Jonas Simmerlein, a theologian and philosopher from the University of Vienna. The ChatGPT chatbot, personified by different avatars on a huge screen above the altar, led the more than 300 people through 40 minutes of prayer, music, sermons and blessings. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Can a chatbot preach a good sermon? Hundreds attend church service generated by ChatGPT to find out
Kirsten Grieshaber
Seen is the damage from a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed May 28. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Cracked floors, bowed walls: Many warnings but no action at Iowa building before deadly collapse
Heather Hollingsworth
A person protests outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Biden says he ‘strongly, strongly’ disagrees with the Supreme Court ruling
 
  1. 3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
  2. Republicans expand their Hunter Biden investigation by seeking an interview with the lead prosecutor
  3. Ex-chemical safety agency chief misused $90K on trips, renovations and other expenses, watchdog says
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ruby Gillman, voiced by Lana Condor, and Connor, voiced by Jaboukie Young-White) in DreamWorks Animation's "Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken." (Universal Pictures via AP)
Movie Review: A sea monster is celebrated in ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’
 
  1. Essence Festival of Culture 2023 kicks off in New Orleans
  2. US guitar maker Fender opens flagship store in Tokyo banking on regional growth
  3. Who will have the 2023 song of the summer? We offer some predictions
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy
 
  1. The already hectic NBA offseason now poised for free agents like Kyrie Irving to make moves
  2. Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe and says no resignations planned in probe
  3. France’s highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches
Makia Green stands outside her Washington home on June 12, 2023. As a Black student who was raised by a single mother, Green believes she benefited from a program that gave preference to students of color from economically disadvantaged backgrounds when she was admitted over a decade ago to the University of Rochester. As a borrower who still owes just over $20,000 on her undergraduate student loans, she has been counting on President Joe Biden's promised debt relief to wipe nearly all that away. Now, both affirmative action and the student loan cancellation plan — policies that disproportionately help Black students — could soon be dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
In affirmative action and student loan cases, advocates fear losses for racial equality
 
  1. Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after consulting their doctor, CDC says
  2. How to stay healthy as smoke spreads from Canada wildfires
  3. As Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action, colleges see few other ways to diversity goals
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian general is believed to be detained in aftermath of Wagner mutiny, AP sources say
 
  1. Belarus leader welcomes Wagner forces but others in the country see them as a threat
  2. Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
  3. Police say the stabbings of three people during a gender class in Canada were motivated by hate
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives for a meeting at the Spain's Central Bank in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, June 29, 2023. Powell says the central bank may have to tighten its oversight of the American financial system after the failure of three large U.S. banks this spring. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Federal Reserve may tighten financial rules after US bank failures, Powell says
 
  1. Microsoft makes final case for Activision Blizzard deal as federal judge decides whether to block it
  2. Facebook content moderators in Kenya call the work ‘torture.’ Their lawsuit may ripple worldwide
  3. US economic growth last quarter is revised up sharply to a 2% annual rate
These satellite images from June 6, from top left, June 7, June 25, and June 27, 2023, show the wind movement from wildfire smoke in Quebec, Canada. Heavy smoke from wildfires in Canada has blanketed parts of the Midwest, causing hazardous air for residents, just weeks after drifting smoke did the same thing along parts of the East Coast. (NASA Worldview, (EOSDIS) via AP)
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here’s why you’d better get used to it
 
  1. Scientists have finally ‘heard’ the chorus of gravitational waves that ripple through the universe
  2. How’s the weather up there? It’ll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air
  3. In the United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly over after their coronation ceremony, in London, on May 6, 2023. A change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs of renovating Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5% increase in publicly-funded spending by Britain's royals, royal accounts published Thursday, June 29, 2023 showed. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
British royals’ public spending has gone up 5% in a year of historic change
 
  1. Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional wedding dress codes in favor of out-there themes
  2. Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you already have to be famous
  3. Farmers markets thrive as customers and vendors who latched on during the pandemic remain loyal
NATO members have tentative agreement to extend Secretary-General Stoltenberg’s tenure another year
NATO members have reached a tentative agreement to ask Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to remain head of the 31-member transatlantic alliance for another year.
 
Verstappen can surpass Senna with a 42nd F1 win at the Austrian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen can accelerate further into Formula One history with a victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.
 
Israel’s Mossad spy agency says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis in Cyprus
Israel’s Mossad spy service says its agents inside Iran have seized the head of an Iranian hit squad who planned to kill Israelis in Cyprus.
 
Southwest Airlines pilots ask to be freed from mediation. It’s another step towards a strike
Southwest Airlines pilots are moving one step closer to a possible strike. On Thursday, the pilots’ union asked to be freed from mediation with the airline.
 
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg and others to address the war’s effect on ecology
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Thursday with Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion.
 
NHL Draft Selections
At Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, Tenn.
Wednesday
First Round


3.
 
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild
The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran, acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay.
 
Inter Miami still targeting July 21 for Messi debut, waiting on paperwork
Inter Miami is still targeting a July 21 debut match for Lionel Messi, though stopped short Thursday of saying that date was guaranteed.
 
Pence makes a surprise trip to Ukraine and meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Former Vice President Mike Pence has made a surprise visit to Ukraine, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and touring the war-torn country as it fights Russian aggression.
 
Was your flight canceled amid bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more
Hundreds of thousands of air travelers are facing potential flight cancellations and delays this weekend, the peak of summer travel, as thunderstorms threaten the East Coast, West Coast and points in between.
 
Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract, source tells AP
The Cleveland Cavaliers are fully guaranteeing forward Cedi Osman’s $6.7 million contract for next season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
 
Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon. She has won Grand Slam tournaments on clay and hard courts but was in her first tour-level grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday against Anna Blinkova at the Bad Homburg Open.
 
J.J. Watt signs 3-year deal to be a studio analyst for CBS Sports
J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made Thursday by CBS Sports President David Berson.
 
A look at sports gambling rules among Big 4 pro leagues
The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations.
 
Bed Bath & Beyond lives on!(line). Overstock.com buys rights to bankrupt retailer and changes name
Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.
 
Driver lost control of tanker truck on off ramp before I-95 collapse, federal safety officials say
The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved off-ramp on Interstate 95, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes in early June.
 
David Lappartient elected president of France’s Olympic Committee
David Lappartient has been elected president of France’s Olympic Committee. He replaces Brigitte Henriques after she resigned unexpectedly last month.
 
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., dies at 95
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died. Her niece, Bernice King, tweeted that her aunt died Thursday. She was 95.
 
Maryland will begin recreational marijuana sales over the holiday weekend
Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana. About 100 stores that already have been licensed to sell cannabis for medicinal purposes will be able to begin selling it recreationally Saturday.
 
Pirates-Padres game delayed 45 minutes due to poor air quality from wildfires
A game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres was delayed 45 minutes Thursday due to poor air conditions caused by lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.
 
Saying strike is “imminent,” UPS gets a Friday deadline from union to come up with a better contract
Frustrated by an “appalling counterproposal” earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike is imminent and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer.
 
Italian police say the man filmed carving his name on the Colosseum is a tourist living in Britain
Italian police say they believe the man filmed while engraving his name last week on the ancient Roman Colosseum is a tourist who lives in Britain.
 
Acuña, Olson have Braves on a roll with majors’ most powerful lineup
A deep lineup led by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson has the Atlanta Braves one homer away from matching their most prolific month in franchise history.
 
Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek is top seed, 2022 champ Rybakina is 3rd, Gauff is 7th and Venus returns
The Associated Press takes a look at some of the top women at Wimbledon in 2023. Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tournament begins on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday.
 
American boat 11th Hour Racing declared winner of around-the-world Ocean Race
The U.S.-based 11th Hour Racing Team has won the around-the-world Ocean Race. A jury awarded the hobbled sloop the equivalent of a second-place finish in a leg it couldn’t complete because of a crash that wasn’t its fault.
 
A deadly heat wave is blanketing the South and spreading east
An oppressive heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana is blanketing the South.
 
Tony Kanaan to stay with Arrow McLaren in hybrid role for IndyCar program
Tony Kanaan is remaining with Arrow McLaren in a new hybrid role after stepping away from driving following the Indianapolis 500 in May.
 
Second-largest US electric vehicle fast-charging network to add Tesla connectors
The second-largest electric vehicle fast-charging network in the U.S. says it will add Tesla’s connector to its charging stations, another step toward adopting Tesla’s plug as the industry standard.
 
Sweden rescues child who fell overboard from Baltic Sea ferry and mother who jumped in the water
Swedish maritime authorities say they have saved a child who fell overboard from a passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea as well the child’s mother who jumped into the water in a desperate rescue attempt.
 
Buddhist monk and a child reported among almost a dozen civilians killed in Myanmar airstrikes
Reports from Myanmar say airstrikes carried out by the country’s military on two villages in the north-central region killed nearly a dozen civilians, including a Buddhist monk and a child.
 