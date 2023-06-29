Trucks arrived at the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia Thursday, carrying lightweight glass nuggets for the repair. (June 15)
Trucks arrived at the collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia Thursday, carrying lightweight glass nuggets for the repair. (June 15)
Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back. (June 14)
Donald Trump became the first former president to face a judge on federal charges as he pleaded not guilty in a Miami courtroom Tuesday to dozens of felony counts accusing him of hoarding classified documents and refusing government demands to give them back. (June 14)
Organizers estimate 4,000 people turned out for the first-ever Pride festival in a small Michigan city to enjoy the celebration’s drag show, dance party and vendor-filled streets. (June 14) (AP Video: Melissa Perez Winder)
Organizers estimate 4,000 people turned out for the first-ever Pride festival in a small Michigan city to enjoy the celebration’s drag show, dance party and vendor-filled streets. (June 14) (AP Video: Melissa Perez Winder)
A Ukrainian volunteer who helped shuttle civilians by boat to safety from the flooded Kherson area decided to take a break to serve up a different kind of relief: A musical one. (14 June 2023) (AP video/ Oksana Jóhannesson)
A Ukrainian volunteer who helped shuttle civilians by boat to safety from the flooded Kherson area decided to take a break to serve up a different kind of relief: A musical one. (14 June 2023) (AP video/ Oksana Jóhannesson)
Rap pioneer Yo-Yo is launching her own cooking show called “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” on aspireTV as a part of their Black Music Month celebration. (June 14) (AP Production: Sharon Johnson)
Rap pioneer Yo-Yo is launching her own cooking show called “Downright Delicious with Yo-Yo” on aspireTV as a part of their Black Music Month celebration. (June 14) (AP Production: Sharon Johnson)
A yet unnamed elephant cub was born in a zoo in the western German city of Cologne on Tuesday night. (14 June 2023) (AP video/ Daniel Niemann)
A yet unnamed elephant cub was born in a zoo in the western German city of Cologne on Tuesday night. (14 June 2023) (AP video/ Daniel Niemann)
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday urged people to remain vigilant and take precautions as the wildfire haze persisted. Hochul said it was too early to predict air quality for Monday and Tuesday, when many people will be celebrating a long weekend for Independence Day. (June 29)
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday urged people to remain vigilant and take precautions as the wildfire haze persisted. Hochul said it was too early to predict air quality for Monday and Tuesday, when many people will be celebrating a long weekend for Independence Day. (June 29)
President Joe Biden says he “strongly, strongly” disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the use of affirmation action in college admissions. Biden says justices unraveled “decades of precedent.” (June 29)
President Joe Biden says he “strongly, strongly” disagrees with the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the use of affirmation action in college admissions. Biden says justices unraveled “decades of precedent.” (June 29)
Once relegated to cooking or cleaning at hostels, bed-and-breakfasts and diners, women in the Venezuelan coastal communities of Choroni and neighboring Chuao in Aragua state have been earning — and demanding — the respect of men. Alongside whom they now work to catch thousands of pounds of fish a day. Many of the women lost their jobs in the country’s protracted crisis which all but ended the area’s tourism and the coronavirus pandemic worsened their living conditions. (June 29) (AP Video/Matias Delacroix)
Once relegated to cooking or cleaning at hostels, bed-and-breakfasts and diners, women in the Venezuelan coastal communities of Choroni and neighboring Chuao in Aragua state have been earning — and demanding — the respect of men. Alongside whom they now work to catch thousands of pounds of fish a day. Many of the women lost their jobs in the country’s protracted crisis which all but ended the area’s tourism and the coronavirus pandemic worsened their living conditions. (June 29) (AP Video/Matias Delacroix)
Recent rains in Southern California have a led to a ‘huge spike’ in mosquitoes that are being battled by drone treatments in environmentally-sensitive areas. (June 29) (AP video: Eugene Garcia)
Recent rains in Southern California have a led to a ‘huge spike’ in mosquitoes that are being battled by drone treatments in environmentally-sensitive areas. (June 29) (AP video: Eugene Garcia)
A team of Italian researchers reached the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane as the company prepares for monthly commercial flights. (June 29)
A team of Italian researchers reached the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane as the company prepares for monthly commercial flights. (June 29)
The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (June 29)
The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. (June 29)
South Korea has adopted a new law that changes how people count their ages. The country’s previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are. (June 29)
South Korea has adopted a new law that changes how people count their ages. The country’s previous age-counting method made people a year or two older than they really are. (June 29)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he understood the emotion caused by the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden but urged for a compromise over Sweden’s accession to NATO. (June 29)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he understood the emotion caused by the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden but urged for a compromise over Sweden’s accession to NATO. (June 29)
Two firefighters involved in a rescue effort in a New Jersey river became stranded themselves when their boat went over a waterfall. A state police helicopter crew was called in to lift the pair to safety. (June 29)
Two firefighters involved in a rescue effort in a New Jersey river became stranded themselves when their boat went over a waterfall. A state police helicopter crew was called in to lift the pair to safety. (June 29)
Scientists have observed for the first time the faint ripples caused by the motion of black holes that are gently stretching and squeezing everything in the universe.
Scientists have observed for the first time the faint ripples caused by the motion of black holes that are gently stretching and squeezing everything in the universe.
Groups across the U.S. have found ways to merge Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations. Such gatherings help highlight the struggles against discrimination Black and LGBTQ+ people have faced. (June 29) (AP video by Kendra LaFleur)
Groups across the U.S. have found ways to merge Pride month and Juneteenth celebrations. Such gatherings help highlight the struggles against discrimination Black and LGBTQ+ people have faced. (June 29) (AP video by Kendra LaFleur)
The scheme, agreed between the U.K. and Rwanda more than a year ago, was a key part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats”.
The scheme, agreed between the U.K. and Rwanda more than a year ago, was a key part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats”.
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.” (June 29).
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.” (June 29).
Protesters angry after police fatally shot a 17-year-old boy set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns. (June 29)
Protesters angry after police fatally shot a 17-year-old boy set cars and public buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs and unrest spread to some other French cities and towns. (June 29)
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection'; Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join Film Academy; John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate. (29 June)
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection'; Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join Film Academy; John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate. (29 June)
Muslims across Pakistan, Indonesia and India have celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar. (June 29)
Muslims across Pakistan, Indonesia and India have celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar. (June 29)
Here’s the latest for Thursday June 29th: More smoky air heading to US and Canadian cities; Flight cancellations and delays frustrate US travelers; Unrest spreading in France; Debris from imploded submersible recovered.
Here’s the latest for Thursday June 29th: More smoky air heading to US and Canadian cities; Flight cancellations and delays frustrate US travelers; Unrest spreading in France; Debris from imploded submersible recovered.
Actor Jacqueline Bisset talks about taking on a the role of an actor struggling with her legacy in “Loren and Rose” and reveling in the chemistry she had with her co-star Kelly Blatz. (June 29)
Actor Jacqueline Bisset talks about taking on a the role of an actor struggling with her legacy in “Loren and Rose” and reveling in the chemistry she had with her co-star Kelly Blatz. (June 29)
Police released video on Wednesday of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman, quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall on May 6th. (June 29)
Police released video on Wednesday of an officer killing a neo-Nazi gunman, quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall on May 6th. (June 29)
- 3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
- Republicans expand their Hunter Biden investigation by seeking an interview with the lead prosecutor
- Ex-chemical safety agency chief misused $90K on trips, renovations and other expenses, watchdog says