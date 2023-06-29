Fisherwomen take to the seas off Venezuela

Once relegated to cooking or cleaning at hostels, bed-and-breakfasts and diners, women in the Venezuelan coastal communities of Choroni and neighboring Chuao in Aragua state have been earning — and demanding — the respect of men. Alongside whom they now work to catch thousands of pounds of fish a day. Many of the women lost their jobs in the country’s protracted crisis which all but ended the area’s tourism and the coronavirus pandemic worsened their living conditions. (June 29) (AP Video/Matias Delacroix)