BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|869
|891¼
|865¾
|871
|—2¾
|Sep
|867½
|889½
|863¾
|872½
|+½
|Dec
|867½
|889
|863½
|873¼
|+1½
|Mar
|859
|882¾
|857¾
|869½
|+4
|May
|850¼
|874
|850
|862¾
|+5½
|Jul
|829½
|849½
|828¾
|841¼
|+5½
|Sep
|828¾
|847¼
|827¾
|838
|+5¼
|Dec
|829
|851
|828¾
|841½
|+5
|Mar
|834¾
|+6¼
|May
|810
|+6¼
|Jul
|781¼
|786¼
|781¼
|786¼
|+6¼
|Est. sales 62,072.
|Wed.'s sales 50,924
|Wed.'s open int 171,409