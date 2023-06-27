BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|866½
|870¼
|827½
|837¾
|—28¾
|Sep
|868¼
|872
|829¾
|839½
|—28¾
|Dec
|869¾
|872¼
|831
|840½
|—27½
|Mar
|862
|864
|826
|836
|—26¼
|May
|849¼
|849¼
|817¾
|827¼
|—25¾
|Jul
|830
|830
|795
|805½
|—24¼
|Sep
|817¾
|817¾
|797¾
|803½
|—23
|Dec
|802
|807¼
|802
|807¼
|—22
|Mar
|801½
|—20
|May
|776¾
|—20
|Jul
|753
|—20
|Est. sales 37,469.
|Mon.'s sales 41,904
|Mon.'s open int 165,199