BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|800¼
|810
|791½
|794¼
|—6½
|Sep
|805
|815¼
|796
|800
|—5¾
|Dec
|806¾
|817¼
|798½
|801½
|—6¾
|Mar
|805½
|814
|796¼
|798½
|—7
|May
|798¾
|807½
|789½
|791½
|—7½
|Jul
|785
|791¼
|773
|773¾
|—10
|Sep
|787
|787
|771
|772¼
|—10¾
|Dec
|794
|794
|776¾
|776¾
|—10¾
|Mar
|772¾
|—10½
|May
|748
|—10½
|Jul
|724¼
|—10½
|Est. sales 35,930.
|Wed.'s sales 37,400
|Wed.'s open int 155,632