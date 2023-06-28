BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|IRREGULAR
|Cdn Imperial Bk Comm
|Q
|.6612
|6-28
|7-28
|Loma Negra z
|Q
|.4648
|7-3
|7-12
|y- Pay date unannounced.
|z- Approx. amount per ADR or ADS.
|STOCK
|Allarity Therapeut
|x
|x- 1 for 40 reverse split, effective 6/29.
|Marpai Inc
|x
|x- 1 for 4 reverse split, effective 6/29.
|Sphere 3D Corp
|x
|x- 1 for 7 reverse split, effective 6/29.
|REGULAR
|Eli Lilly
|Q
|1.13
|8-15
|GE HealthCare Techs
|Q
|.03
|7-21
|8-15
|Lifetime Brands
|Q
|.0425
|8-1
|8-15
|Rithm Capital
|Q
|.25
|7-3
|7-28
|TC Bancshares
|Q
|.05
|7-7
|7-21
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.