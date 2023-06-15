BC-Wheat KX
CHICAGO (AP) — Winter Wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|785
|813½
|784
|812¾
|+27
|Sep
|782¼
|809½
|780¼
|808¾
|+26½
|Dec
|779¼
|806¾
|777¾
|806
|+26¾
|Mar
|773¼
|801
|773¼
|799¾
|+25½
|May
|767¾
|793½
|767¾
|792¾
|+24
|Jul
|754¼
|779¼
|754¼
|778½
|+22½
|Sep
|778¾
|781¾
|778¾
|781¾
|+22¾
|Dec
|785¼
|789¾
|785¼
|788
|+22½
|Mar
|778¾
|+21
|May
|754
|+21
|Jul
|720
|730¼
|720
|730¼
|+22¼
|Est. sales 45,497.
|Wed.'s sales 46,240
|Wed.'s open int 183,738