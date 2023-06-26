BC-Dividends
|Pe-
|Stk
|of
|pay-
|riod
|rate
|record
|able
|STOCK
|American Rebel Hldg
|x
|x- 1 for 25 reverse split, effective 6/27.
|INCREASED
|Darden Restaurants
|Q
|1.31
|7-10
|8-1
|Investar Holding
|Q
|.10
|7-3
|7-31
|Kroger Co
|Q
|.29
|8-15
|9-1
|Matson
|Q
|.32
|8-3
|9-7
|REDUCED
|Two Harbors Invest
|Q
|.45
|7-5
|7-28
|REGULAR
|AbbVie
|Q
|1.48
|7-14
|8-15
|Corning
|Q
|.28
|8-31
|9-28
|CVB Financial
|Q
|.20
|7-6
|7-20
|Edison International
|Q
|.7375
|7-5
|7-31
|Globe Life
|Q
|.225
|7-5
|8-1
|Granite Point Mtg Tr
|Q
|.20
|7-3
|7-17
|Great Southern Bncp
|Q
|.40
|7-3
|7-18
|Guaranty Bancshares
|Q
|.23
|7-1
|7-12
|HP
|Q
|.2625
|9-13
|10-4
|IDEX Corp
|Q
|.64
|7-14
|7-28
|InvenTrust Pptys
|Q
|.2155
|6-30
|7-14
|Invesco Mortgage Cap
|Q
|.40
|7-3
|7-27
|Lockheed Martin
|Q
|3.00
|9-1
|9-22
|MSC Industrial Direc
|Q
|.79
|7-11
|7-25
|Pfizer
|Q
|.41
|7-28
|9-5
|Pinnacle West Cap
|Q
|.865
|8-1
|9-1
|Saul Centers
|Q
|.59
|7-17
|7-31
|Shoe Carnival
|Q
|.10
|7-5
|7-19
|Starbucks
|Q
|.53
|8-11
|8-25
|Steelcase
|Q
|.10
|7-6
|7-17
|Thomas Reuters
|Q
|4.67
|6-23
|6-23
|Thor Industries
|Q
|.45
|7-7
|7-21
|Western Asset Mtg Cp
|Q
|.35
|7-3
|7-26
|g- Payable in Canadian funds.