British Open, glance

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the British Open at Royal Portrush (all times EDT):

LEADING: Shane Lowry had a 63 and set the British Open record for 54 holes at 16-under 197.

TRAILING: Tommy Fleetwood (66) was four shots behind.

CHASING: Brooks Koepka had a 67 — his 15th score in the 60s in his last 19 rounds in the majors — and was seven behind.

Other news
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, on July 26, 2023. The Chinese government defended its dealings with Russia as “normal economic and trade cooperation” Friday, July 28, after a United States intelligence report said Beijing possibly provided equipment used in Ukraine that might have military applications. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China defends trade with Russia after the US says equipment used in Ukraine might have been exported
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, visit the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, a UN facilitated body tasked with uncovering the fate of Greek and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared during inter communal fighting in the 1960s and a 1974 Turkish invasion that ethnically split the island nation, at a United Nations compound inside the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 28, 2023. The two leaders appealed to those with any information leading to the discovery of remains of the missing to step forward, especially as many are now passing away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Divided Cyprus’ rival leaders appeal for information on the missing as eyewitnesses die
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast

ROUND OF THE DAY: Lowry became the 13th player with a score of 63 or better in the British Open.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Tony Finau chipped in from 30 yards off the 18th green for a birdie.

KEY STATISTIC: Fleetwood has made only two bogeys through 54 holes at Royal Portrush and was at 12-under 201 and still trailing by four.

NOTABLE: This is the second time Lowry has had the 54-hole lead in a major. He was four ahead in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, shot 76 and finished three shots behind Dustin Johnson.

QUOTABLE: “Every time I had a putt today, I just wanted to hole it because I wanted to hear that roar.” — Shane Lowry.

KEY PAIRINGS: Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, 8:47 a.m.; J.B. Holmes and Brooks Koepka, 8:37 a.m.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. (Golf Channel); 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

