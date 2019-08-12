Broncos safety making switch to inside linebacker

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Broncos safety making switch to inside linebacker

By ARNIE STAPLETON
 
Share

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — With a rash of injuries at inside linebacker, the Denver Broncos went searching for a suitable fill-in, and they didn’t have to look very far.

The Broncos moved third-year safety Jamal Carter up this week to help out at a position that’s been thinned by injuries to Todd Davis (calf), Josey Jewell (oblique) and Joe Jones (triceps).

“Right now, it’s temporary, but if he looks good in there it will be permanent,” coach Vic Fangio said. “It’s twofold. Our numbers have gotten low there and he’s always wanted to play in there, so the timing was good. He wants to be in there.”

Carter, who spent last season on IR with a torn hamstring, jumped at the chance to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

Other news
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan

“I’ve been wanting to play this since high school and college,” said Carter, who grew up in Miami and played 50 games for his hometown Hurricanes, all at safety. “I like being in the trenches. I’m a physical specimen. I don’t like being too deep away from contact. It’s going to fit me.”

In some ways, though, Carter feels like a rookie again.

He has to read and react faster than when he was deeper and had a fuller view of the offense, but he said the bigger adjustment is “getting all the checks at the line and the language because the DBs and the LBs have different languages. So, I just have to learn their language.”

Jewell’s return to action this week helps out in that regard.

Switching positions at the pro level is a tall task, as teammate Brendan Langley is discovering as he moves from defensive back to wide receiver in his third NFL season.

“I mean, it is what you make it,” Carter said. “If you think of it as being hard, then it’s going to be hard. If you relax and enjoy the process and attack it, it’ll be all right.”

Carter said he’s always been an inside linebacker at heart.

“At safety, I liked being down in the box, I didn’t really like being in the post — I mean, it was nothing to me. I could do it all,” Carter said. “But I like being more in the box.”

Linebacker is one of two positions ravaged by injuries during training camp. The Broncos also have been hit hard at tight end, losing rookie Austin Fort to a torn ACL last week at Seattle and seeing Jake Butt (knee), Bug Howard (ankle), Jeff Heuerman (shoulder) and Troy Fumagalli (hip) all miss time.

Carter made the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017, when he led all Denver defenders with 19 tackles, including 13 solo in a superb preseason. He played in every game that season, contributing key plays on special teams as well as in the secondary.

He tore a hamstring last summer, robbing the Broncos of one of their hardest hitters.

Fangio said he’s relying on the eye test as he evaluates Carter at his new position.

“You kind of know what a linebacker should look like in the NFL,” Fangio said. “And (I’m) just looking to see if he looks like that, because he doesn’t know everything right now, what he’s supposed to do. But obviously all the DBs think they can be linebackers until somebody fires out at them, one of the guards or tackles. So, see how he handles that, too.”

Carter insists he’s been preparing for this contact and this challenge since he was a kid.

“I was always aggressive because I grew up with a lot of uncles and older cousins in one house,” Carter said. “So, they used to always punch on me, rough me up, wrestle me. There was always a fight in our house every day. But at the end of the day we’ll hug each other and be all right.”

Notes: Fangio said he expects WR Emmanuel Sanders to play in the preseason as he returns from a torn Achilles tendon. ... Su’a Cravens took to Twitter on Monday to show support for holdout OT Trent Williams in Washington and to blast the Redskins, whom he alleged mishandled an injury when he played for them in 2017.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL