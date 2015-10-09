FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Brooks to miss Sunday’s game because of sister’s death

By CHRIS BIDERMAN
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks left the team this week after his sister, Krsunthia Brooks, died of lupus, according to the player’s agent Greg Williams.

Ahmad Brooks will not be available when his team plays the New York Giants on Sunday.

“We’ll keep him in our prayers, his family,” 49ers coach Jim Tomsula said Wednesday.

Brooks flew to Louisiana to attend a memorial service. Those arrangements are still pending. Krsunthia Brooks was 40 years old.

The 49ers withheld comment out of respect for Brooks and the family.

Ahmad Brooks, an AP second-team All-Pro in 2012 and 2013, has 12 tackles and a sack through four games.

With Brooks out, the 49ers will rely on second-year outside linebacker Aaron Lynch to try to provide a pass rush against Eli Manning and the Giants’ offense.

Lynch has been one of San Francisco’s best defenders this season, leading the team with three sacks and seven tackles for loss. Two of those sacks came in Sunday’s 17-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“Ahmad, to other teams, is one of those veterans that you come into the game and strategize against,” Lynch said. "... But in (the Giants’) mind, it’s going to look a little different to them. So I don’t think it’s really going to affect us besides affecting us a little bit emotionally because of the circumstances.”

The 49ers’ defense turned things around Sunday after allowing 90 points the previous two weeks in blowout losses in Pittsburgh and Arizona. Rodgers was held to 224 yards passing and just one touchdown after throwing five the previous week against the Chiefs.

San Francisco defensive coordinator Eric Mangini likes what he sees from the Lynch, the second-year pass rusher, who tied Brooks with six sacks to lead the team as a rookie in 2014.

“He’s really talented, he’s smart, he’s tough, he’s got a high-motor,” Mangini said of Lynch. “He is young though, so there’s a lot of things that he’s seeing for the first time.”

NOTES: 49ers left tackle Joe Staley missed practice for the second straight day Thursday after suffering a knee injury in last week’s loss. His status for Sunday’s game against the Giants is in doubt. If Staley doesn’t play, it’s likely left guard Alex Boone replaces him, with rookie Ian Silberman or second-year player Brandon Thomas starting at left guard. ... Tight end Vernon Davis returned to practice for the first time since suffering a knee injury in a Week 3 loss in Arizona. Receiver Quinton Patton, who remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, also returned to practice in a non-contact jersey.

