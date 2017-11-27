Brown trio have career bests in 81-67 win at Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Brandon Anderson converted 13 of 14 free throws and matched his career-best with 24 points and Zach Hunsaker added a career-high 21 points as Brown defeated Bryant 81-67 Sunday night.

Freshman guard Desmond Cambridge also hit a career best, knocking down seven shots to finish with 18 points and the Bears (4-2) made 24 of 51 field goals (47 percent), including 10 3-poiners.

Sebastian Townes scored a career-high 22 points for Bryant (1-5) with seven rebounds and three assists. The Bulldogs grabbed an 18-16 lead when Adam Grant was fouled on a layup and converted the three-point play, but lost it when Hunsaker drained a 3-pointer for a 32-30 Bears lead three minutes before halftime.

Townes scored 12 of Bryant’s first 14 points after halftime as the Bulldogs stayed close at 51-50. Anderson sank two free throws at the 12:11 mark to start a 4-0 spurt and the Bears pulled away from there.

Grant finished with 18 points for Bryant and Ikenna Ndugba scored 10.