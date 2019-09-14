Browns-Jets Preview Capsule

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Browns-Jets Preview Capsule

By The Associated Press
 
Share

CLEVELAND (0-1) at NEW YORK JETS (0-1)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Pick-em

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cleveland 0-1, New York 0-1

Other news
FILE - Club leaders at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill interact with students outside the student union in a quad known at "The Pit" on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will offer free tuition to some students in order to expand diversity efforts following last week's Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions, the school announced Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
With affirmative action out, North Carolina’s flagship school bars use of race, sex in admissions
FILE - Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq arrives at the International Arbitration Centre, in London, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Yorkshire has been fined and docked points in two formats of cricket over the club’s “extremely serious” misconduct in relation to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. The English club was fined 400,000 pounds ($515,00) on Friday, July 28 with 300,000 pounds of this suspended for two years. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, file)
Yorkshire punished for extremely serious misconduct over racism experienced by ex-player Azeem Rafiq
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)
2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say

SERIES RECORD — Browns lead 14-12

LAST MEETING — Browns beat Jets 21-17, Sept. 20, 2018

LAST WEEK — Browns lost to Titans 43-13; Jets lost to Bills 17-16.

AP PRO32 RANKING - Browns No. 21, Jets No. 27

BROWNS OFFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (17), PASS (18).

BROWNS DEFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (21t), PASS (11t).

JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (26), PASS (31).

JETS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (25), PASS (14).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Franchises squared off in first “Monday Night Football” game, 31-21 victory by Browns on Sept. 21, 1970. ... Teams last played on “Thursday Night Football” last year, when QB Baker Mayfield replaced injured Tyrod Taylor and led Browns to comeback win in NFL debut that also ended team’s 19-game winless skid. ... Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for first time since being traded by Giants in March. Beckham spent first five NFL seasons with Giants. He had seven catches for 71 yards in Browns debut, extending streak of games with three or more catches to 58 — third longest in NFL history. ... Beckham wore $200,000 watch in game despite league telling him to take it off. He intends to continue wearing it, NFL is investigating matter. ... Browns didn’t live up to preseason hype in opener, committing 18 penalties — most by Cleveland since 1951. ... Loss dropped Browns to 1-19-1 in openers since 1999 and put early pressure on first-year coach Freddie Kitchens. ... Browns were within 15-13 in third quarter before Tennessee scored 28 unanswered points. ... Mayfield threw three interceptions, sacked five times. He suffered hand injury, which required postgame X-rays, but appears to be OK. Mayfield has thrown TD pass in each of first 14 career starts, trailing only Kurt Warner (23) and Brad Johnson (15). ... Five sacks by Titans matched entire total given up by Cleveland’s line in final eight games last season. ... DE Myles Garrett had two sacks in opener, giving him 22 ½ in 28 career games. ... S Damarious Randall out with concussion. ... Jets looking to bounce back from disappointing opener in which they blew 16-0 lead in third quarter and lost to Bills. ... QB Sam Darnold has mononucleosis and will be sidelined for game, and likely more. Trevor Siemian replaces him as starter. Siemian 13-11 as NFL starter with 5,686 yards passing, 30 TDs and 24 INTs. ... RB Le’Veon Bell expected to play after MRI on sore shoulder came up clean. He rushed for 60 yards on 17 carries and caught six passes for 32 yards and a TD in Jets debut, first game in nearly 20 months after sitting out in contract dispute with Pittsburgh. Bell also caught pass for 2-point conversion. He has 8,088 career yards from scrimmage, and is fastest in NFL history to 8,000 by doing it in 63 games. ... WR Jamison Crowder had career-high 14 catches for 99 yards in first game with Jets. ... Jets acquired WR Demaryius Thomas from Patriots for 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Thomas expected to play vs. Browns, should help fill void left by Quincy Enunwa, placed on IR after injuring neck for second time in just over two years. ... LB C.J. Mosley ruled out vs. Browns with groin injury. Had impressive Jets debut in which he returned interception 17 yards for TD and added fumble recovery in Jets debut. New York didn’t allow any points vs. Bills until Mosley left with injury in third quarter. ... S Jamal Adams has 203 total tackles since entering NFL in 2017, most among safeties during that span. ... Rookie DL Quinnen Williams ruled out with ankle injury. ... Jets signed K Sam Ficken to replace Kaare Vedvik, who missed extra point and 45-yard field goal in opener. ... Fantasy Tip: Crowder might not have 14 catches again, but could be solid play in PPR leagues as security outlet for Siemian.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL