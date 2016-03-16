FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Browns release wide receiver Dwayne Bowe after 1 poor season

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns have released wide receiver Dwayne Bowe after one disappointing season.

Bowe had just five catches for 53 yards last season for Cleveland after signing a two-year, $12.5 million free agent contract. That deal, drawn up by then-general manager Ray Farmer, included $9 million guaranteed.

Bowe’s release came within minutes of the team cutting ties with veteran linebacker Karlos Dansby, the Browns’ leading tackler last season.

The 31-year-old Bowe came to the Browns with high expectations after eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He led the NFL with 15 touchdown receptions in 2010.

But Bowe sustained a hamstring injury in training camp and then barely got on the field for Cleveland’s coaching staff. He was inactive for eight games and did not make a start.

Bowe has 537 career catches for 7,208 yards and 44 TDs.

