Buffalo visits New York in Eastern Conference play

Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -129, Sabres +106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

New York went 42-31-9 overall and 26-14-4 in home games last season. The Islanders scored 242 total goals last season, with 35 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals.

Buffalo went 42-33-7 overall and 25-13-3 in road games a season ago. The Sabres averaged 3.3 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 23.4% (63 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder).

Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (achilles), Matthew Savoie: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.