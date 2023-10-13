Israel-Hamas war
Buffalo visits New York in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press
 
Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Islanders

Elmont, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -129, Sabres +106; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the Buffalo Sabres hit the ice in Eastern Conference action.

Other news
New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) is congratulated for his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Chris Kreider scores twice, Rangers beat Sabres 5-1 in season opener
New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates after his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Oct, 12, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Kreider scores twice in Rangers’ season-opening 5-1 win over Sabres
FILE - Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Feb. 18, 2023. The Sabres signed Power to a seven-year contract worth $58.45 million Wednesday, Oct. 11. The deal was reached a day before the Sabres open their season hosting the New York Rangers. And it follows the Sabres making Rasmus Dahlin the franchise's top-paid player by signing him to an eight-year, $88 million deal Monday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Sabres follow up Dahlin deal by locking up Owen Power to 7-year, $58.45 million contract extension

New York went 42-31-9 overall and 26-14-4 in home games last season. The Islanders scored 242 total goals last season, with 35 power-play goals and six shorthanded goals.

Buffalo went 42-33-7 overall and 25-13-3 in road games a season ago. The Sabres averaged 3.3 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 23.4% (63 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder).

Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (achilles), Matthew Savoie: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.