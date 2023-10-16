Sabres take on the Lightning in Atlantic Division matchup
Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-2, eighth in the Atlantic Division)
Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Buffalo Sabres in a matchup within the Atlantic Division Tuesday.
Buffalo had a 42-33-7 record overall while going 12-12-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. The Sabres scored 293 total goals last season, with 63 power-play goals and nine shorthanded goals.
Tampa Bay had a 46-30-6 record overall while going 14-14-4 against opponents from the Atlantic Division last season. Goalies for the Lightning averaged 28.4 saves per game last season while conceding 3.1 goals per game.
INJURIES: Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (achilles), Matthew Savoie: out (shoulder).
Lightning: Tyler Motte: out (upper body), Andrei Vasilevskiy: out (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.