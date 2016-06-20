Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
‘Burn What Will Burn': suspenseful, hard-boiled crime novel

By BRUCE DESILVA
 
“Burn What Will Burn” (Minotaur), by CB McKenzie

After his wife drowns in a bathtub, a death in which he may have been complicit, Bob Reynolds retreats to a tiny town in the wilds of the Ozark Mountains to hide out and nurse his wounds.

There, he sets up housekeeping in a rustic cabin where he raises chickens, writes poetry and lives off a sizeable family inheritance. But if his plan was to live a simple life, he picked the wrong place.

First, Reynolds finds himself inexplicably drawn to Tammy Fay Smith, an incompetent automobile mechanic with needle tracks on her arms. And then, on one of his long walks along Little Piney Creek, he finds a decaying body bobbing face down in the water.

But when Reynolds returns to the scene with Sheriff Sam Baxter, the body has disappeared.

As Reynolds pokes into the mystery, he accidentally entangles himself in a web of dark, small-town secrets that the locals never want to see exposed. And he soon finds himself both suspected of murder and in danger of becoming the next victim.

The result is a suspenseful, hard-boiled crime novel filled with well-drawn, quirky characters and written in a tight, literary prose style.

“Burn What Will Burn” is CB McKenzie’s second novel following his 2014 debut, “Bad Country,” which won the Tony Hillerman Prize and was a finalist for the Edgar Award.

Bruce DeSilva, winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award, is the author of the Mulligan crime novels including “The Dread Line.”

Online:

http://brucedesilva.com