Burnett, Sandberg ejected in 2nd inning

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher A.J. Burnett and manager Ryne Sandberg were ejected in the second inning of Saturday night’s game against the Washington Nationals.

After giving up a three-run homer to Anthony Rendon, Burnett’s first pitch to Jayson Werth was called a ball.

Burnett said something and motioned to home plate umpire Chris Guccione, who ejected him.

Sandberg came out and heatedly argued with Guccione near home plate. He was soon ejected as well.

Burnett had issued two walks in the inning, including one to opposing pitcher Jordan Zimmermann. He allowed five runs, one earned, and three hits in 1 2-3 innings.

Burnett was replaced by Phillippe Aumont.

Washington led 5-0 after two innings.