Business Highlights: FTC investigating ChatGPT creator; PMorgan second quarter profit jumps 67%

Police officers stand guard near the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to attendees at the inaugural Sunday Dinner event, hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party's Black Caucus, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
Jackson to step down from Rainbow PUSH
Business

Business Highlights: FTC investigating ChatGPT creator; PMorgan second quarter profit jumps 67%

By The Associated Press
 
FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot. The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements. An FTC spokesperson had no comment on the investigation, which was first reported by the Washington Post, which posted the letter online. OpenAI founder Sam Altman tweeted disappointment that the investigation was disclosed in a “leak” but added that the company will work with the FTC.

The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer’s most online movie showdown

Other news
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.
Luke DePalatis, right, gets a cooling spritz of water from Michael Abel during a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. studios Friday, July 14, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. Both are with the WGA. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
On the picket lines with Hollywood’s actors and writers, from LA to New York
The sidewalks of Hollywood and midtown Manhattan teemed with actors joining Hollywood’s writers in protest outside the corporate offices of studios, streamers, and production companies.
Uruguayan Stella Ferreira gets her hair died at a salon in Gualeguaychu in the Entre Rios province of Argentina, near the Uruguayan border, Friday June 30, 2023. Ferreira, from the Uruguayan town of Fray Bentos, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) away, was on a cross border shopping trip with three friends, snapping up bargains created by different exchange rates as crisis-battered Argentina’s peso has plunged against the U.S. dollar. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Bargain-hunting Uruguayans are flocking to Argentina as its peso slides. Back home, shops struggle
With its economy faltering, Argentina’s peso has plunged against the U.S. dollar and its annual inflation is nearly 116%, one of the highest rates in the world.
File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are shown in this photo, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Microsoft moves closer to completing $69 billion Activision takeover after court rebuffs regulators
A U.S. appeals court has rejected a bid by federal regulators to block Microsoft from closing its $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard.

The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21. It’s not an uncommon thing for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder. It’s even got the world’s biggest stars promoting other films. The consensus is “Barbenheimer” is good for everyone — the movies, the theaters and the business.

JPMorgan second quarter profit jumps 67% with a boost from First Republic takeover

JPMorgan Chase says its second-quarter profits rose by 67% as the nation’s largest bank made more loans to customers and took advantage of higher interest rates and its recent acquisition of First Republic. JPMorgan said Friday that it earned $14.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared to a profit of of $8.65 billion in the same period a year earlier. On a per share basis, the bank earned $4.75 a share. Revenue rose to $42.4 billion. The results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Stock market today: A raucous week for Wall Street closes with a quiet, mixed finish

NEW YORK (AP) — Another winning week for Wall Street drifted to a quiet close following profit reports from several big U.S. companies that topped expectations. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Friday, coming off its highest close since April 2022. The Dow rose 113 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.2%. UnitedHealth Group jumped after reporting stronger profit than expected. JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo also rose in the morning following their profit reports but lost momentum like the rest of the market as the day progressed. The S&P 500 still marked its seventh winning week in the last nine.

GOP attorneys general cite affirmative action ruling in warning to companies over ‘discrimination’

NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen state attorneys general – all Republicans – sent a letter Thursday to the CEOs of the U.S.’s 100 biggest companies, warning of legal consequences for using race as a factor in hiring and employment practices. The letter cited the Supreme Court’s recent and controversial affirmative action ruling — which declared that race cannot be a factor in college admissions. The states’ top government lawyers argued that the June ruling could also apply to private entities, like employers. Some legal experts pushed back — noting that the court’s ruling applies to higher-education institutions and other entities that receive federal funding, and doesn’t directly change private employer obligations.

IRS says it collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income tax delinquents

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS is showcasing its new capability to audit high-income tax dodgers aggressively as it makes the case for sustained funding and tries to avoid budget cuts sought by Republicans who want to gut the agency. IRS leaders have laid out how they netted $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers in the past few months. In one case, an individual used money owed to the government to buy a Maserati and a Bentley. And roughly 100 high-income people were discovered to claim benefits in Puerto Rico without meeting residency requirements.

Microsoft gets more time from UK to plead case to buy video game maker Activision

LONDON (AP) — British antitrust regulators have extended their deadline to issue a final order blocking Microsoft’s $69 billion plan to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. They said Friday that it will give them more time to consider the U.S. tech giant’s “detailed and complex submission” pleading its case. The Competition and Markets Authority had rejected the deal, set to be the biggest in tech history. They feared it would stifle competition for popular titles like Call of Duty in the fast-growing cloud gaming market. But the U.K. watchdog appears to have softened its position after a judge thwarted U.S. regulators’ efforts to block the deal. The authority says it pushed its deadline back to Aug. 29.

Movie and TV stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudekis and other top movie and TV actors are joining picket lines alongside screenwriters on the first full day of a walkout that has become Hollywood’s biggest labor fight in decades. Sudeikis was among the picketers outside NBC in New York. “Lord of the Rings” star Sean Astin joined chanting protesters outside Netflix’s offices in Hollywood. Also present at Netflix were “Titanic” and “Unforgiven” actor Frances Fisher and “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher, who is president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. The actors’ arrival energized the picket lines outside Netflix, where music blared and the sidewalks were packed with demonstrators.

UPS to train nonunion employees as talks stall with union for 340,000 workers and deadline nears

A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training many of its non-union employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end of this month. UPS said Friday that the training is a temporary plan that has no impact on current operations.

India’s Modi and France’s Macron agree on defense ties but stand apart on Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — India is close to buying new French warplanes and submarines and played a starring role in France’s Bastille Day celebrations Friday. There was plenty of camaraderie on display this week between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. But their two countries remain sometimes-awkward allies. Macron skirted around concerns about threats to rights and freedoms under Modi’s Hindu nationalist government. Modi called for peace efforts in Ukraine to end Russia’s war and the resulting grain shortages that have hit developing countries hard. Macron’s France is boosting weapons supplies to Ukraine for its counteroffensive. The two countries released a raft of agreements tightening cooperation in areas where they agree.

The S&P 500 fell 4.62 points, or 0.1%, to 4,505.42. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113.89 points, or 0.3%, to 34,509.03. The Nasdaq composite fell 24.87 points, or 0.2%, to 14,113.70. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 19.80 points, or 1%, to 1,931.09.

