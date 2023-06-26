Business Highlights: High-speed internet access; Student loan repayments

___

High-speed internet is a necessity, President Biden says, pledging all US will have access by 2030

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but rather an “absolute necessity.” To that end, he pledged Monday that every household in the U.S. would have access by 2030, using cables made in the country. Biden says more than 35,000 projects are already funded or underway to lay cables that provide internet access as part of the “American Rescue Plan.” But he says access is not enough. He says he’s working with service providers to bring down costs on what has become a household utility — like water or gas — but is often priced at a premium.

Tenants say a 3-year ban on evictions kept them housed. Landlords say they’re drowning in debt

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some landlords have gone without rental income for more than three years after Oakland, California, approved an eviction moratorium in March 2020. Earlier this year, small-property landlords took to City Hall to demand an end to the eviction ban. They said they were going into debt or facing foreclosure while tenants with jobs skipped out on rent. Eviction moratoriums were set in place across the U.S. at the start of the pandemic and most have expired. But not in the Bay Area cities of Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley, where rents and rates of homelessness are both high. Housing advocates say low-income tenants still need protections. Oakland’s eviction ban ends July 15.

It’s almost time to resume student loan payments. Not doing so could cost you

NEW YORK (AP) — After three years, the pandemic-era freeze on federal student loan payments will end in October. It might seem tempting to just keep not making payments, but the consequences can be severe, including a hit to your credit score and exclusion from future aid and benefits. Student loan interest will start accruing on September 1 and payments will restart in October. Experts say that delinquency and bankruptcy should be options of last resort. They say deferment and forbearance, which pause payments, though interest may continue to accrue, are often better in the short term.

H&M workers strike for higher pay across Spain, shutting down stores

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of retail workers have walked off the job across Spain in a new round of strikes against the fashion giant H&M Group. The move Monday is extending a series of store closures in the middle of the summer sales season. Spanish store workers at the Swedish multinational’s brands including H&M, Other Stories and Cos are seeking pay rises in line with the higher cost of living. They also are protesting increased workloads linked to layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic. The walkout is the third day of strikes by employees of H&M Group and more are expected in July. Flagship stores in Madrid have closed.

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts to start what could be a quiet week

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes drifted lower as Wall Street’s pullback from its recent rally carried into a second week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday, even though the majority of stocks within the index and on Wall Street climbed. Tech stocks were the heaviest weights on the market and helped drag the Nasdaq to a loss of 1.2%. The Dow slipped 12 points, or less than 0.1%. This week is relatively light on reports that could shed more light on whether the economy will be able to avoid a painful recession despite sharp hikes to interest rates since early last year.

Amazon is investing another $7.8B in Ohio-based cloud computing operations, state leaders say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Amazon’s profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its data center operations in central Ohio. State leaders made the announcement involving Amazon Web Services on Monday. It comes as Ohio seeks to establish itself as the Midwest’s technology hub. AWS has invested $6 billion in Ohio since 2015, the state’s second largest private sector investment. The state’s privatized economic development office says the new operations will add 230 direct Amazon jobs to the 1,000 already in the state, and 1,000 support jobs. Site selection for the centers will be made later this year.

Supreme Court dismisses case in which Democratic lawmakers sued over Trump hotel lease

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed a case about limits on lawsuits filed by members of Congress against the federal government. The case involved a dispute over the former Trump International Hotel in Washington — now a Waldorf Astoria. The justices on Monday threw out a federal appeals court ruling that had allowed a lawsuit by Democratic members of the House Oversight Committee to continue. The court’s decision Monday had been sought by the Biden Justice Department. Justice officials had worried that the appeals court ruling, if let stand, could lead to a flood of lawsuits from individual members of Congress against the current and future administrations.

No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity

Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk said it intends to seek approval for a weight-loss pill in the U.S. later this year. The company didn’t say how much the new pills would cost or how widely available they’ll be.

Was your flight canceled amid bad weather? What you need to know about rebooking, refunds and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of air travelers faced flight cancellations and delays this weekend and Monday as thunderstorms rolled in across the U.S. East Coast and Midwest. In addition to bad weather, a technology failing also contributed to to airline disruptions in the Washington, D.C., area. Nearly 2,000 U.S. flights were canceled on Saturday and Sunday combined, according to flight tracking service FlightAware, and more than 1,400 U.S. flights had been canceled as of 2:45 p.m. ET Monday. Thousands of additional travelers experienced delays. Staying calm — and knowing your rights — can go a long way if your flight is canceled, experts say.

Hackers steal personal information on thousands of pilot applicants at American and Southwest

DALLAS (AP) — Hackers gained personal information about thousands of people who applied to become pilots at American and Southwest airlines. The airlines say there was a breach at a Texas company called Pilot Credentials, which the airlines used in their recruitment efforts. About 5,700 applicants to American and 3,000 at Southwest are affected. The airlines say hackers gained access in late April to names and birth dates, as well as Social Security, passport and driver and pilot license numbers of applicants for pilot and cadet jobs. The airlines notified those people last week.

The S&P 500 fell 19.51 points, or 0.4%, to 4,328.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,714.71. The Nasdaq composite fell 156.74 points, or 1.2% to 13,335.78. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.63 points, or 0.1%, to 1,823.26.