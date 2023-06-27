A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Business Highlights: Recruiting tech workers; Instagram, Facebook add parental controls

By The Associated Press
 
Still hiring: Big Tech layoffs give other sectors an opening

The recent mass layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta came as a shock the thousands of workers who’d never experienced upheaval in the tech sector. Now they are being courted by long-established employers whose names aren’t typically synonymous with tech work. Hotel chains, retailers, investment firms, railroad companies and even the IRS have signaled on recruiting platforms that they are hiring software engineers, data scientists and cybersecurity specialists. It’s a chance for them to level the playing field against tech giants that have long had their pick of the top talent. No employer is making a more aggressive push than the country’s largest: the federal government, which aims to hire 22,000 tech workers in fiscal 2023.

Instagram and Facebook are adding more parental controls. Critics say they aren’t enough

FILE - Canadian Pacific trains sit at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. CSX and CPKC railroads announced a deal Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that will allow them to beef up a little-used connection between their two networks in the southeastern United States to handle a significant amount of freight. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Railroads CSX and CPKC will invest in connecting their networks to increase traffic in Southeast
CSX and CPKC railroads announced a deal Wednesday that will allow them to beef up a little-used connection between their two networks in the southeastern United States to handle a significant amount of freight.
FILE - Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Jan. 15, 2020. After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district in 2023, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy now as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on a new contract that promised pay raises and more manpower for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first-responders. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
DeSantis proposes Disney trial schedule that puts start date in 2025, after elections
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election.
People bask in the sun at the Atlantic City, N.J., beachfront, July 9, 2018. In a move made without public announcement or debate, a state Assembly panel on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, amended a bill that would have extended New Jersey's internet gambling law for another 10 years. shortening that time frame to just two years. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Shortening of internet gambling future stuns Atlantic City casinos
Atlantic City’s casinos are trying to understand why New Jersey lawmakers plan to drastically shorten the length of time that internet gambling can be conducted in the state.
FILE - The seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, Feb. 5, 2018, in Washington. In a report issued Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the nation's 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve's so-called "stress tests" this year, a sign that the nation's banking system remains resilient despite the recent banking crisis that led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
The largest US banks would survive a severe recession, the Fed’s ‘stress tests’ show
The nation’s 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s so-called stress tests this year, a sign that the nation’s banking system remains resilient despite the recent banking crisis that that led to the failure of three banks.

Instagram and Facebook are adding new parental supervision tools and privacy features beginning Tuesday, but critics say the steps don’t go far enough. That’s because many of the new features are only available if teens and their parents opt in to using them. Instagram, for instance, will now send a notice to teens after they block someone, encouraging them to let their parents “supervise” their account. The idea is to get kids to engage their parents at a moment when they might be more open to guidance. The changes come as social media companies face increased scrutiny over how they impact teens’ mental health.

Biden’s broadband plan aims to connect every home and business in U.S. by 2030. What’s next?

The Biden administration’s plans to bring affordable, reliable broadband to every home and business in the U.S. could transform underserved communities. The $42.5 billion approved by Congress for the program will eventually be distributed to broadband providers by state governments. Before states can begin awarding grants, they must go through a multi-step approval process to ensure the money goes to the communities that need it most. Plans for distributing the money were announced Monday by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who said high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity.

Farmers markets thrive as customers and vendors who latched on during the pandemic remain loyal

NEW YORK (AP) — Farmers markets gave people something they desperately sought during the pandemic: A place to shop outdoors, and at the same time support smaller, often local businesses. The markets are now building on that goodwill as the customers that became regulars and the vendors who set up shop in 2021 and 2022 return for the new season. Back in 2020, the markets were deemed non-essential and had been forced to close. Small vendors ranging from farm stands to dog treat makers say the markets offer them access to customers and a connection to the community.

Italian group calls off pasta strike after costs fall, but produce prices still pinch

MILAN (AP) — Italians can celebrate lower pasta prices but must face higher prices across the board for fruit and vegetables. Italy’s industry ministry reported last week that prices of pasta had fallen by an average of 0.3% in May compared with a month earlier, saying that a monitoring system it set up had the intended effect of reducing prices. As a result, the Assoutenti consumer group called off a pasta strike planned for this week, intended to force down prices by reducing demand. However, vegetable prices in May rose an average of nearly 15% over the previous year, while potato prices went up 22%.

Ex-Audi boss convicted of fraud in automaker’s diesel emissions scandal

BERLIN (AP) — Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler has been convicted in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. He is the highest-ranking executive found guilty after cars cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software. A German court on Tuesday handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a large fine after he pleaded guilty last month in an agreement with prosecutors. The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market. The scandal cost Volkswagen more than $30 billion in fines and settlements and saw two U.S. executives sent to prison.

Ford cutting several hundred white-collar jobs to reduce cost amid transition to electric vehicles

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is going through another round of white-collar job cuts as the company continues to reduce costs amid a transition to electric vehicles. The company confirmed Tuesday that it was starting to notify several hundred engineers and other salaried employees that their jobs are being eliminated. The firings come after around 200 Ford contract employees were let go last week. Spokesman T.R. Reid wouldn’t give a specific number of Ford jobs that are being cut this week. They come as the company tries to make the transition from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by electricity. Reid says most of the cuts are in engineering, but all other business units will see reductions.

Biden is eager to run on the economy — ‘Bidenomics’ — but voters have their doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to take full political ownership of the U.S. economy -- a reflection of the White House belief that inflation is fading, job growth is solid and voters need to know about it. But polling has consistently shown the economy to be a weak spot for Biden’s reelection. In a Chicago speech on Wednesday, Biden begins the effort to actively convince a worried public that the U.S. economy is thriving because of his choices. It’s a confluence of the coming 2024 reelection campaign and a favorable turn in recent economic data. White House officials believe that public messaging about “Bidenomics” will help to rally Democratic voters going into next year.

The Great Grift: More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than $200 billion may have been stolen from two large COVID-19 relief initiatives. That’s according to new estimates from a federal watchdog investigating federally funded programs designed to help small businesses survive the worst public health crisis in more than a hundred years. The numbers issued Tuesday by the U.S. Small Business Administration inspector general are much greater than previous projections issued by the office. They underscore how vulnerable the Paycheck Protection and COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs were to fraudsters, particularly during the early stages of the pandemic. The Small Business Administration disputed the new figures, saying the report “contains serious flaws that significantly overestimate fraud.”

Share of US employees working on-site drops from 84% to 74% in pandemic’s first year

Workers in the fields of computer science, real estate, finance and insurance experienced the greatest bumps in working from home during the first years of the pandemic, while it barely budged for laborers in occupations like stockers, truck operators and order fillers. That’s according to U.S. Census Bureau figures released Tuesday. The share of employees working on-site in computer and mathematical jobs went from 60% in 2019 to 30% in 2021, and it went from 67% to 43% for workers in insurance, finance and real estate jobs. On the flip side, it went from 97% to 96% for laborers, truck drivers and machine operators.

The S&P 500 rose 49.59 points, or 1.1%, to 4,378.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.03 points, or 0.6%, to 33,926.74. The Nasdaq composite rose 219.89 points, or 1.6% to 13,555.67. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.67 points, or 1.5%, to 1,849.93.