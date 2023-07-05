Business Highlights: JetBlue jettisons deal with American; Fed minutes show divide over rate pause

___

JetBlue is dumping its partnership with American Airlines to salvage its purchase of Spirit

JetBlue is picking Spirt Airlines over American. JetBlue said Wednesday that it won’t appeal a judge’s ruling against its partnership with American Airlines, effectively dropping the deal. JetBlue hopes that will convince the federal government to let it buy Spirit Airlines. A federal judge decided in May that the JetBlue-American deal, called the Northeast Alliance, violates antitrust law.

___

Federal Reserve minutes: Some officials wanted to raise interest rates last month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some Federal Reserve officials pushed to raise the Fed’s key interest rate by one-quarter of a percentage point at their meeting last month to intensify their fight against high inflation, though the central bank ultimately decided to forgo a rate hike. In a sign of growing division among the policymakers, some officials favored a quarter-point increase or said they “could have supported such a proposal,” according to the minutes of the June 13-14 meeting. In the end, the 11 voting members of the Fed’s interest-rate setting committee agreed unanimously to skip a hike after 10 straight increases. But they signaled that they might raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as this month.

___

Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks

Ransomware gangs have been stealing confidential documents from schools and dumping them online. The documents describe student sexual assaults, psychiatric hospitalizations, abusive parents — even suicide attempts. Rich in digitized data, the nation’s schools are prime targets for far-flung criminal hackers, who are assiduously locating and scooping up sensitive files that not long ago were committed to paper in locked cabinets. Districts are ill-equipped to respond. Three months after an attack on the Minneapolis district that dumped sexual assault case files online, administrators have not delivered on their promise to inform individual victims. Unlike for hospitals, no federal law exists to require this notification from schools.

___

Christmas Tree Shops expects to liquidate all of its stores

NEW YORK (AP) — Christmas Tree Shops is poised to liquidate all of its stores roughly two months after the struggling home-goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. When Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy in early May, the Middleboro, Massachusetts-based chain aimed to complete restructuring and exit Chapter 11 as a “financially stronger retailer” by the end of August. At the time, Christmas Tree Shops planned to close a small number of underperforming stores. But in a court filing last week, the struggling home-goods retailer confirmed that it defaulted on a $45 million bankruptcy loan and had agreed to liquidate its more than 70 remaining locations across 20 states, unless a buyer emerges in the final hour. Out of business sales could start as soon as Thursday.

___

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ dispute with Diageo deepens as court unseals business details

Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking the New York Supreme Court to enforce a 2021 agreement that requires Diageo to treat his DeLeon tequila brand “at least as favorably” as its other tequila brands. Combs initially sued Diageo in May. But many details, including the 2021 agreement, were redacted at the time. On Wednesday, those details were released. Combs signed the agreement after what he says are years of neglect for the DeLeon brand, which Diageo positioned as an inferior “urban” brand. Diageo denies Combs’ claims and has asked the court to compel arbitration or dismiss the lawsuit.

___

California hotel workers back on the job after strike, but union warns more walkouts possible

Workers who picketed 19 major Southern California hotels over the long holiday weekend are back on the job, but their union warned that more walkouts could come at any time. No progress was reported Wednesday in negotiations between employers and Unite Here Local 11, which represents bellhops, front desk agents, room attendants, cooks, servers and dishwashers. Union members voted last month in favor of authorizing a strike at 60 hotels in Los Angeles and Orange counties. They are demanding better wages, improved health care benefits, higher pension contributions and less strenuous workloads.

___

Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads

LONDON (AP) — Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. It’s billed as a “text-based conversation app” that’s linked to Instagram. The listing teases a Twitter-like microblogging experience. Instagram users will be able to keep their user names and follow the same accounts on the new app. Threads could be the latest headache for Musk, who has faced backlash over new daily limits on the number of tweets that users can read.

___

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts lower as markets worldwide pull back

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street drifted lower following a rally that sent it roaring 16% higher for the year so far. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% Wednesday, edging down from its highest level since April 2022. The Dow fell 129 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq gave back 0.2%. Other markets around the world fell more sharply following the latest discouraging signal from China’s economy. Growth in China’s services industry slowed by more than expected last month. The U.S. economy, meanwhile, has remained stronger than feared. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting showed that some central bank officials wanted to raise rates in mid-June.

___

Retailers, beware: Resumption of student loan payments could lead some buyers to pull back

WASHINGTON (AP) — The reprieve is over. Just as the American economy is struggling with high inflation and interest rates, the coming resumption of student loan payments poses yet another potential challenge. The restart of those payments will force many people to start paying hundreds of dollars in loans each month — money they had been spending elsewhere for the past three years. Their pullback in spending on goods and services won’t likely make a serious dent in the $26 trillion U.S. economy, the world’s largest. Any pain instead will likely be concentrated in a few industries, notably e-commerce companies, bars and restaurants and some major retailers.

___

Canada’s government to stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram after Meta says it will block news

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s government has announced it will stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram in response to Meta’s decision to block access to news content on their social platforms as part of a temporary test. Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Justin Trudeau’s government’s move on Wednesday. It’s the latest episode in a dispute that started when Trudeau’s administration proposed a bill that will require technology companies to pay publishers for linking to or otherwise repurposing their content online.

___

