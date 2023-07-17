Business Highlights: China’s economic growth is slowing; Russia ends Black Sea grain export deal

___

China’s economy misses growth forecasts, raising the odds of more support for its tepid recovery

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s economic growth missed forecasts in the second quarter of the year amid a slowdown in consumer spending and weakening global demand. Worries over a faltering recovery after the disruptions of the pandemic and surging unemployment among young Chinese have raised the likelihood of more government support to prop up growth. The economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in April-June, much slower than analysts’ forecast for growth topping 7%. In quarterly terms, the usual measure for most major economies, growth slipped to 0.8% from 2.2% in January-March. China’s economy has been slowing in the long term, a trend that has accelerated due to the pandemic and a slump in the real estate sector.

Russia halts landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain at time of growing hunger

LONDON (AP) — Russia has halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed people into poverty. A Kremlin spokesman announced Monday that Russia would suspend the Black Sea Grain Initiative until its demands to get its own agricultural shipments to the world are met. While Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its agricultural exports, it has been shipping record amounts of wheat. It’s the end of an accord that the U.N. and Turkey brokered to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbor.

Microsoft and UK regulators win more time to resolve blocked $69 billion Activision deal

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft and British regulators won more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard. The judge conditionally approved their joint request to delay the appeal that Microsoft set in motion after watchdogs initially rejected the deal. The regulator later pushed back its final decision so it can consider Microsoft’s argument that new developments mean its blockbuster purchase of the Call of Duty game maker should go through. The merger has already won approval in the European Union and a slew of countries but has faced opposition from antitrust regulators in Britain and the United States.

How Benjamin Franklin laid groundwork for the US dollar by foiling early counterfeiters

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Benjamin Franklin, the colonial inventor, publisher, diplomat and U.S. founding father, was so busy that it’s easy to lose track of his accomplishments. Add to those his early work in printing colonial paper currency, which was plagued by a constant counterfeiting problem. Franklin was an early innovator of printing techniques that used colored threads, watermarks and imprints of natural objects such as leaves to make it far harder for others to create knockoffs of the paper bills he printed. A team at the University of Notre Dame used advanced scanning techniques to reveal some of Franklin’s methods — and one more reason his face appears on the $100 bill.

Stock market today: Wall Street pushes higher as earnings season ramps up

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street pushed higher ahead of a week full of updates about where profits for U.S. companies are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday. The Dow added 76 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.9%. Stocks elsewhere around the world slipped after China reported weaker economic growth for the spring than expected. While that’s diluted a main engine of growth for the world’s economy, it’s also helped to limit inflation. In the U.S., earnings reporting season is accelerating after beginning last week. Bank of America, Netflix and Tesla are among the companies reporting this week.

Meta faces $100K daily fine from Norway regulator over privacy concerns in user advertising

NEW YORK (AP) — Meta will face a hefty fine over advertising practices that violate user privacy, Norway’s data protection authority said Monday, unless the Facebook and Instagram owner takes action to comply with the law. Norwegian regulator Datatilsynet says that behavioral advertising — a common marketing model that profiles users by collection information like their physical locations, among other data — without consent is illegal. Because of this, Datatilsynet imposing a “temporary ban” of such practices on Facebook and Instagram. During the ban, which starts August 4, Meta risks a fine of up to one million Norwegian kroner (nearly $100,000) each day. Meta said that the company will review Datatilsynet’s decision — and added that there is “no immediate impact” to its services.

New drug to protect babies and toddlers from RSV gets FDA approval ahead of cold season

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. It’s made by AstraZeneca and is already approved in Canada and Europe. RSV is a cold-like nuisance for most healthy people, but it can be life-threatening for the very young and the elderly. There are no vaccines for babies yet so AstraZeneca’s shot is expected to fill a critical need. Pfizer and other companies are developing vaccines for young children and pregnant mothers.

The S&P 500 rose 17.37 points, or 0.4%, to 4,522.79. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.32 points, or 0.2%, to 34,585.35. The Nasdaq composite rose 131.25 points, or 0.9%, to 14,244.95. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.18 points, or 1%, to 1,951.27.

