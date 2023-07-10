Business Highlights: The rush to Meta’s new Threads app, Wall Street ticks higher

___

Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s raucous oversight of that platform since acquiring it last year. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a Threads post on Monday morning that in the five days since its launch, 100 million people have signed up for the app. But will they stay? One expert says it’s too early to know how successful Threads will be. He further questions whether the rapid growth of Threads is even a good thing and that some other successful platforms began with a focused approach and expanded more gradually.

___

Europe signs off on a new privacy pact that allows people’s data to keep flowing to US

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has signed off on a new agreement over the privacy of people’s personal information that gets pinged across the Atlantic, aiming to ease concerns about electronic spying by American intelligence agencies. The EU’s executive commission on Monday deemed the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework to have an adequate level of protection for personal data. That means it’s comparable to the 27-nation’s own stringent data protection standards, so companies can use it to move information from Europe to the United States without adding extra security. The agreement comes after two earlier data transfer agreements were tossed. The European privacy campaigner who triggered the legal challenges, however, vowed to challenge it to the EU’s top court.

___

Wall Street ticks higher ahead of updates on inflation, profits

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday, coming off just its second losing week in the last eight. The Dow added 209 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. This week will offer the latest monthly update on inflation, and Wall Street’s hope is that a continued slowdown will convince the Federal Reserve to soon stop hiking interest rates. Toward the end of the week, companies will also start telling investors how much profit they made during the spring.

___

Yellen says Washington might ‘respond to unintended consequences’ for China due to tech export curbs

BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related curbs on U.S. technology exports and might “respond to unintended consequences” as she ended a visit to Beijing aimed at reviving strained relations. Yellen defended “targeted measures” on trade on Sunday that China’s leaders complain are aimed at hurting its fledgling tech industries. Yellen said the Biden administration wants to “avoid unnecessary repercussions” but gave no indication of possible changes. Relations are at their lowest level in decades due to disputes about technology, security and other irritants. A key Chinese complaint is limits on access to processor chips and other U.S. technology.

___

Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z is loving it

NEW YORK (AP) — What comes to mind when you hear the phrase Y2K? Here’s a hint: It’s no longer about a computer glitch that could have made the world go haywire at the end of 1999. Today Y2K is all about fashion, with people trading in their skinny jeans for cargo pants. Retailers say Gen Z is fueling the market for the return of fashion choices from the early 2000s. And there are no signs of it letting up. The latest shift shows how Gen Z adapts to trends on social media, particularly TikTok. That leaves retailers like Walmart hurrying to catch up.

___

The New York Times disbands sports department and will rely on coverage from The Athletic

The New York Times is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward. The move impacts more than 35 people in the sports department, according to a report on the company’s website. Journalists on the sports desk will move to other roles in The New York Times newsroom. There are no plans for layoffs. The New York Times Co. announced early last year that it was buying The Athletic as part of a strategy to expand its audience of paying subscribers at a time when the newspaper print ads business continues to fade.

___

James Lewis, suspect in Tylenol poisonings that killed 7 people in the Chicago area in 1982, dead

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police say the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area and triggered a nationwide scare has died. Police in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said Monday that officers, firefighters and EMTs responding to a report of an unresponsive person at about 4 p.m. Sunday found James Lewis dead in his home in the city. Police say he was 76. Police say the death is not considered suspicious. No one was ever charged in the deaths of seven people who took drugs laced with cyanide. But Lewis served more than 12 years in prison for sending an extortion note to Johnson & Johnson, demanding $1 million to “stop the killing.”

___

The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans

NEW YORK (AP) — An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Senator Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. The beverage brand was launched last year by YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI and has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers. Schumer said the drink contains nearly twice as much caffeine as Red Bull and poses a health risk to children. Representatives for PRIME have said the drinks are clearly marked as not recommended for minors. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Deadly flooding hits several countries, scientists said this will be increasingly common

Lethal flooding has simultaneously hit India, Japan, China, Turkey and the U.S. Northeast. Scientists have long warned that more extreme rainfall is expected in a warming world. Climate pollutants, mainly carbon dioxide and methane, hold more heat in the atmosphere and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture. That results in storms dumping more precipitation with sometimes deadly outcomes.

___

Hybrid work is evolving but it’s here to stay, says Envoy CEO Larry Gadea

NEW YORK (AP) — Larry Gadea founded the workplace platform Envoy a decade ago to solve inefficiencies around front desk management. When the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown offices, the San Francisco-based company had to adapt fast. Envoy launched tools to help clients manage workplace safety, including contact tracing. Now, as more companies bring employees back to the office, Envoy is helping them navigate hybrid work models that have become the norm. A new app allows workers to see who is coming in, book conference rooms, desks and parking spaces. An analytics tool collects data on attendance, helping companies determine how much office space they really need. Gadea, the company’s CEO, recently spoke to The Associated Press about the future of work.

___

The S&P 500 rose 10.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,409.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209.52 points, or 0.6%, to 33,944.40. The Nasdaq composite rose 24.77 points, or 0.2%, to 13,685.48. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 30.59 points, or 1.6%, to 1,895.25.

