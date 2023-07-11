Business Highlights: Microsoft gets OK to buy Activision Blizzard; Bank of America hit with fines

___

Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules

A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard. Regulators are seeking to ax the deal because they say it will hurt competition. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said in a ruling that the Federal Trade Commission “has not shown a likelihood it will prevail.” The case was an important test for the FTC’s heightened scrutiny of the technology industry under Chairperson Lina Khan, who was installed by President Joe Biden in 2021 because of her tough stance on what she sees as monopolistic behavior by tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook parent Meta.

BofA hit with $250 million in fines and customer refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent. It is one of the highest financial penalties in years against Bank of America, which has largely spent the last 15 years trying to clean up its reputation and market itself to the public as a bank focused on financial health and not on overdraft fee income.

Amazon pushes back against Europe’s pioneering new digital rules

LONDON (AP) — Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month. It’s the first Silicon Valley tech giant to push back on the pioneering new standards by filing a legal challenge with a top European Union court. The online retailer argues it’s being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc’s Digital Services Act. The law imposes new obligations on the biggest tech companies to keep users safe from illegal content and dodgy products. The rules will help Europe maintain its place as standard setter in global efforts to rein in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms.

Stock market today: Wall Street ends higher; Activision jumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors wait for updates on inflation and corporate profits. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday after another quiet day of trading. The Dow rose 316 points, or 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%. The week’s main event arrives Wednesday when the government offers the latest update on inflation in consumer prices. The hope on Wall Street is that a continued easing in inflation will convince the Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates. Activision Blizzard jumped 10% after a judge ruled Microsoft could move forward on its takeover of the video game maker.

EPA sets stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is enforcing stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners that contribute to global warming. A rule announced Tuesday will impose a 40% reduction in HFCs below historic levels starting next year, part of a global phaseout designed to slow climate change. The rule aligns with a 2020 law that calls for an 85% reduction in production and use of the climate-damaging chemicals by 2036. More than 130 countries, including the United States, have signed a 2016 global agreement to greatly reduce use and production of HFCs, which produce greenhouse gases thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Amazon union is sued by former members seeking a new election for union officers

New York (AP) — The union that successfully organized an Amazon warehouse in New York is being sued by some former members who claim the union is violating its own constitution. The complaint, filed Monday in U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of New York, comes as the upstart Amazon Labor Union struggles to capture the momentum that led to its surprising victory last year following a series of setbacks. In the complaint, a splinter group, which calls itself A.L.U. Democratic Reform Caucus, argues the union amended its constitution in December to make changes that would delay when officer elections would be held. It’s asking the court to step in and force an election on or before August 30. An attorney for the union has called the claims frivolous.

Threats of a strike heating up even before UAW begins negotiations with automakers

DETROIT (AP) — Whenever the United Auto Workers union begins negotiating a new contract with Detroit’s three automakers, threats of a strike are typically heard among union members. This year, the talk is a little louder. Besides the usual haggling over wages, pensions and health care, the union has set its sights on a more consequential goal: It’s determined to secure a foothold in the plants that will manufacture electric vehicle batteries in the years ahead. As the industry undergoes a historic transition from internal combustion engines to EVs, the automakers will likely need many thousands of workers to staff electric-battery plants. The UAW sees this year’s contract as an opportunity to ensure representation in the industry’s jobs of the future.

Iraq’s $27B deal with TotalEnergies could ease its longstanding energy crisis, but challenges remain

BAGHDAD (AP) — A multi-billion dollar agreement signed with France’s TotalEnergies could help resolve Iraq’s longstanding electricity crisis. It might also attract international investors and reduce Iraq’s reliance on gas imports from neighboring Iran. But that’s only if the parties implementing the agreement can overcome the endemic corruption and political instability that has undermined Iraq’s oil sector for more than two decades. The $27 billion agreement signed in Baghdad on Monday after years of negotiation marks the largest foreign investment in Iraq’s history. Iraq, an OPEC member with some of the world’s largest oil reserves, nevertheless endures widespread power outages, especially in the scorching summer months. The problem is rooted in its political system.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline Global Citizen Festival

NEW YORK (AP) — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival, as the anti-poverty nonprofit looks to focus attention on increasing inequality for girls and young women around the world. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said the Sept. 23 event at New York’s Central Park will be the centerpiece of his group’s campaign to encourage supporters, especially those in Gen Z, to take action on gender inequality, climate change and other issues. Studies show that half of Gen Z “feel disillusioned and powerless to make a positive impact,” Evans told The Associated Press in an interview.

Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from her 11-year prison sentence for Theranos scam

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has apparently behaved well enough during the first six weeks of her more than 11-year prison sentence for duping investors in her blood-testing hoax to be eligible for release nearly two years ahead of schedule, federal officials confirmed Tuesday. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons is currently projecting that the 39-year-old Holmes will be released from a Bryan, Texas prison on December 29, 2032. That would be 115 months, or slightly more than 9 1/2 years, after she began her prison sentence of 11 years and three months after her conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.

The S&P 500 rose 29.73 points, or 0.7%, to 4,439.26. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317.02 points, or 0.9%, to 34,261.42. The Nasdaq composite rose 75.22 points, or 0.5%, to 13,760.70. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.11 points, or 1%, to 1,913.36.

